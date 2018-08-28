Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norfolk Under 18s stay on course for more County Youth Cup success thanks to Daegan Watts winner

PUBLISHED: 12:56 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 07 January 2019

Norfolk Under 18s are through the semi-finals of the FA County Youth Cup. Picture: Norfolk FA

Norfolk Under 18s are through the semi-finals of the FA County Youth Cup. Picture: Norfolk FA

Archant

Norfolk Under 18s are through to the semi-finals of the FA County Youth Cup after a 1-0 win over Sussex Under 18s.

Daegan Watts got the only goal of the game for Norfolk midway through the first half as the youngsters look to become the first county to retain the competition following their success last year.

Norfolk goalkeeper Connor Milligan had to make some fine saves in the latter stages of the game but manager Gavin Lemmon felt his side were good value for the victory.

“It was a very different challenge for the boys - it was an intense game against a good side,” he said. “Playing on a third generation pitch gave it a different dynamic but I think that we coped with it really well.

“In the first half we were the better side and we had some good chances and their keeper made some good saves. I think we deserved the 1-0 lead.

“The second half was about managing the game and making sure that we were disciplined, which we did.

“We had to rely on Connor a few times and he played excellent throughout the whole game. He made a great save at the end of the game but I also think their keeper was very good.

“I think we were deserving winners and I think we can take that confidence into the next round.”

Cameron Wing came close to giving Norfolk Under 18s some breathing space shortly after Watts had given his side the lead but saw his effort cannon off the post.

The match was played on a third generation surface and Lemmon felt his side coped well with the conditions.

Norfolk are yet to learn their opponents for their last four tie but Lemmon is certain his young charges will approach the game in the right way.

“We’ve got to manage the occasion - obviously we’re only a game away from the final,” said Lemmon. “If you see it that way it can get too much.

“I think you’ve got to take it as a one-off game as we have done. If we make sure we play our game and don’t get caught up in ifs, buts and maybes, I’m confident we will give ourselves as best shot as possible.”

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man dies after blaze rips through third-floor tower block flat in Kilburn

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

McClaren hails QPR’s young guns after FA Cup success over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell of terror as blaze ripped through building

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists