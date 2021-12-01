Norfolk star Hemp bags four in England's stunning 20-0 win

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp with the match ball after her four-goal salvo for England in their record-breaking win over Latvia - Credit: PA

Norfolk star Lauren Hemp opened her England scoring account in style on an historic night for the Lionesses.

Hemp, from North Walsham, scored four goals as England thrashed Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium. It was England's biggest ever competitive victory.

Hemp's four goals opened her own goalscoring account for the Lionesses on her 14th cap.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored a hat-trick in my life,” she laughed, “but it’s been a long time coming.

“I had to make up for it somehow so I’m glad I got on the scoresheet today and am so lucky to be surrounded by so many great people and coaches.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of great players who put the ball on a plate for me. I was in the right place at the right time.

“I made a celebration with the girls from the squad but I know my family were watching from home and were proud.

“They were all watching at home – they couldn’t make the journey up but sent me a few messages saying how proud they were of me. It means a lot!”

Ellen White scored twice to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith's mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

Lauren Hemp, right, and England record-breaker Ellen White

“She’s unbelievable,” said Hemp. “I’m so lucky to train with her day in, day out.

“I’m so lucky to play alongside her. I just have to pass her the ball and off the pitch, she’s so selfless and an unbelievable person.

“I couldn't wish it on anyone else but her. She’s a true professional and we all aspire to be like her one day.

“For her to break the record is unbelievable and I’m so pleased for her.”