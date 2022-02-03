News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Norfolk freestyle skier takes shot at Winter Olympics success

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:42 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 10:46 AM February 3, 2022
Will Feneley (pictured) and Pat Sharples from Team GB at Norfolk Snowsports Club for their 50th birt

Will Feneley, from Fakenham, will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in the Men's Moguls freestyle skiing. He is pictured here skiing on the slopes at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse in 2018. - Credit: Archant

A freestyle skier from Norfolk is to take his first shot at Olympic success this morning in Beijing.

Will Feneley, from Shereford near Fakenham, will compete in the men's moguls in the first qualification round at the 2022 winter games in Beijing.

The skier, who trained at Norfolk Snowsports Club, is competing in his first Olympics.

Mr Feneley, 22, started skiing at the age of six on a family ski trip to Tremblant, Canada.

After catching the skiing bug, he joined Norfolk Snowsports Club, in Trowse, and went on to develop his talents before starting mogul skiing at the age of 14. 

He was selected to join the British national squad in 2017 after doing well in a series of competitions. 

Mogul skiing involves racing down a steep hill while performing technical turns and aerial manoeuvres. 

He will compete today at 11.45am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country
  2. 2 Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church
  3. 3 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  1. 4 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  2. 5 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  3. 6 New seafood restaurant and cocktail bar has successful start
  4. 7 'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business
  5. 8 Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight
  6. 9 Man threatened group in Norwich pub with knife
  7. 10 Controversial Western Link road route will have to change, it is revealed

The Beijing Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4 and will finish on February 20.

It is the first time a city has held both summer and winter Olympic games. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

'Unprecedented': Norfolk police chief on shock of three murders in a week

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon