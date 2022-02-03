Norfolk freestyle skier takes shot at Winter Olympics success
- Credit: Archant
A freestyle skier from Norfolk is to take his first shot at Olympic success this morning in Beijing.
Will Feneley, from Shereford near Fakenham, will compete in the men's moguls in the first qualification round at the 2022 winter games in Beijing.
The skier, who trained at Norfolk Snowsports Club, is competing in his first Olympics.
Mr Feneley, 22, started skiing at the age of six on a family ski trip to Tremblant, Canada.
After catching the skiing bug, he joined Norfolk Snowsports Club, in Trowse, and went on to develop his talents before starting mogul skiing at the age of 14.
He was selected to join the British national squad in 2017 after doing well in a series of competitions.
Mogul skiing involves racing down a steep hill while performing technical turns and aerial manoeuvres.
He will compete today at 11.45am.
The Beijing Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4 and will finish on February 20.
It is the first time a city has held both summer and winter Olympic games.