Norfolk aiming to pick up some silverware in Ely showdown

Rudyard Gant has plenty of company as he scores his first try for Norwich Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Archant

Norfolk take on Cambridgeshire at Ely this Wednesday evening (7.45pm) to determine who will lift the Eastern Counties Tri-Counties Cup.

This is sure to be a keenly fought contest, with both sides having recorded wins against Suffolk earlier in the campaign.

Players will also be aiming to catch the selectors’ eyes and win a place in the newly revived Eastern Counties Wanderers side to play three matches against other counties later in the year.

Norfolk coach Dave Brunton has named a strong squad, with Bruce Van Poortvliet from Holt again captaining the side and seven clubs contributing players.

Norfolk: D Canning (North Walsham), O Charlish (Wymondham), M Selby (Norwich), N Wilson (Wymondham), J Wright (Wymondham), C Widdrington (Crusaders), L Bailey (Thetford), S Darby (Wymondham), B Van Poortvliet (Holt), L Cooke (Norwich Medics), C Collins–Read (Wymondham), J Clark (Thetford), R Gardiner (Thetford), R Gant (Norwich), C Beaird (Diss). Reps: A Beaumont (North Walsham), J Hynd (Norwich), J Bergin (Diss), M Bailey (Thetford), A Airdrie (Wymondham), T Jackson (Holt), T Smith (Norwich), H Flower (Holt).