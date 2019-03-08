Groat and Spooner share honours at Norfolk PGA pro-am at Eaton

The winning team at the first event of the new Norfolk Winter Golf Tour at Thetford, Luke Guthrie, Sullivan Goddard, Ryan Woods and Dave Sutton

Honours were shared at the latest Norfolk PGA pro-am at Eaton on a day when gusts of over 40mph made it testing for all the players.

Pictured with county president Heather Keeble (centre) are Young Cup winners Jo Barnard and Lilia Copeman

None of the professionals got close to last year's winning score of 66 by Jason Groat but the Denver Golf professional again featured at the top of the leaderboard.

He shared top spot with Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) as both shot level par 70s and with Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) coming in joint fourth on 72, Spooner jokingly commented at the presentation ceremony that it had been a good day for the more mature golfer.

Hot on the heels of his recent successes Chase Davis (Eaton) came in third on 71 and his six points pushed him to the top of the Order of Merit standings, with a three point lead over Patterson. Tom Maxwell shared fourth place at Eaton with Patterson.

The team prize was decided on countback, with the teams of Tom Maxwell (Wensum Valley) and Andy Cotton (Ufford Par) both shooting 11 under 129, and it was the Norfolk team who took top spot.

The Searles team who won the Norfolk Nines Seniors Championship at The Links, with captain Keith Whiting (third left) holding the trophy Picture: CAROLINE COLLETT The Searles team who won the Norfolk Nines Seniors Championship at The Links, with captain Keith Whiting (third left) holding the trophy Picture: CAROLINE COLLETT

Nearest the pin on the ninth hole was Graham Baker and on the 13th hole Mark Reynolds.

Teams: 129 Tom Maxwell with Mark Reynolds, Oliver Hill & Matt Allison, 129 Andy Cotton with John Banks, Jeremy Tatteshall & Mark Taylor, 130 Chase Davis with Jayson Elkins, Andy Hood & Gavin Sargent.

Order of Merit standings after six events: Chase Davis (Eaton) 35, Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) 32, Nic Cains (Swaffham) 18½, Mark Allen (Eaton) 17, Matthew Bacon (Costessey Park) 16, Jason Groat (Denver) 14, Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) 9½, Mike Jubb (Sheringham) 9.

Young Cup Final

Twenty-four pairs of a junior and adult golfer from the same club competed for the annual NCLGA Young Cup foursomes' knockout trophy.

Last Saturday the final was contested in good conditions at Dereham, with Lilia Copeman and Jo Barnard from Bawburgh beating Lucy Partridge and Kate Duncan from Middleton Hall 3&1.

With Bawburgh giving eight shots Jo and Lilia clawed it back after going two down after two and didn't go up until the 14th. They then won 16 and 17, with Lilia putting her tee shot a couple of feet from the pin on the short 17th.

The match was started by Heather Keeble and refereed by Beryl Nash.

Norfolk Alliance

Nic Cains from Swaffham took the honours at the latest Norfolk Alliance fixture at the new venue of the Wensum Course at Wensum Valley.

Cains won the professionals' prize with 40 points, with Alex Holmes of Great Yarmouth & Caister second with 36 and Andrew Marshall (Bawburgh) third with 35.

Winners of the betterball stableford Myhill Bowls were Gary Hubbard and Paul Robson (Royal Norwich) with 41 points. Finishing on 40 points were Steve Quick and David Marshall (Eaton, ocb), Ross Hudson and Neil Scott (Wensum Valley, ocb) and Holmes and Keith Newberry (Gorleston).

New Norfolk tour

The first event of the new Norfolk Winter Tour took place at Thetford, with 51 golfers battling it out for team and individual honours, all trying to get their hands on a prize table worth more than £1,000.

The winning team of Luke Guthrie, Sullivan Goddard, Ryan Woods and Dave Sutton notched up an impressive 89 points (best two from four stableford) while the individual best was 39 points.

The event was well received and the next meeting at Barnham Broom on November 17 is almost sold out. For team entries and more information contact Jake Keeley at jakekeeley1@aol.com

Nine hole contest

For the 12th year running senior golfers from Norfolk's nine hole clubs battled it out for the county title, with The Links at West Runton hosting the event.

The cup was won by the team from Searles by a comprehensive margin of 10 points after scoring 173 points from the best five scores from their team of six. Links One were runners-up with 163 points and Mundesley and Links Two shared third place.

Searles' captain Keith Whiting won the individual title with an impressive 42 points. He was followed by David Samuel of Mundesley and Mike Lence of Mattishall.

Next year's event will be hosted by Searles.