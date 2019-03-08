Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Groat and Spooner share honours at Norfolk PGA pro-am at Eaton

PUBLISHED: 15:31 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 24 October 2019

The winning team at the first event of the new Norfolk Winter Golf Tour at Thetford, Luke Guthrie, Sullivan Goddard, Ryan Woods and Dave Sutton Picture: JAKE KEELEY

The winning team at the first event of the new Norfolk Winter Golf Tour at Thetford, Luke Guthrie, Sullivan Goddard, Ryan Woods and Dave Sutton Picture: JAKE KEELEY

Archant

Honours were shared at the latest Norfolk PGA pro-am at Eaton on a day when gusts of over 40mph made it testing for all the players.

Pictured with county president Heather Keeble (centre) are Young Cup winners Jo Barnard and Lilia Copeman Picture: CHRISSIE OWENSPictured with county president Heather Keeble (centre) are Young Cup winners Jo Barnard and Lilia Copeman Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

None of the professionals got close to last year's winning score of 66 by Jason Groat but the Denver Golf professional again featured at the top of the leaderboard.

He shared top spot with Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) as both shot level par 70s and with Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) coming in joint fourth on 72, Spooner jokingly commented at the presentation ceremony that it had been a good day for the more mature golfer.

Hot on the heels of his recent successes Chase Davis (Eaton) came in third on 71 and his six points pushed him to the top of the Order of Merit standings, with a three point lead over Patterson. Tom Maxwell shared fourth place at Eaton with Patterson.

The team prize was decided on countback, with the teams of Tom Maxwell (Wensum Valley) and Andy Cotton (Ufford Par) both shooting 11 under 129, and it was the Norfolk team who took top spot.

The Searles team who won the Norfolk Nines Seniors Championship at The Links, with captain Keith Whiting (third left) holding the trophy Picture: CAROLINE COLLETTThe Searles team who won the Norfolk Nines Seniors Championship at The Links, with captain Keith Whiting (third left) holding the trophy Picture: CAROLINE COLLETT

Nearest the pin on the ninth hole was Graham Baker and on the 13th hole Mark Reynolds.

Teams: 129 Tom Maxwell with Mark Reynolds, Oliver Hill & Matt Allison, 129 Andy Cotton with John Banks, Jeremy Tatteshall & Mark Taylor, 130 Chase Davis with Jayson Elkins, Andy Hood & Gavin Sargent.

Order of Merit standings after six events: Chase Davis (Eaton) 35, Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) 32, Nic Cains (Swaffham) 18½, Mark Allen (Eaton) 17, Matthew Bacon (Costessey Park) 16, Jason Groat (Denver) 14, Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) 9½, Mike Jubb (Sheringham) 9.

Young Cup Final

Twenty-four pairs of a junior and adult golfer from the same club competed for the annual NCLGA Young Cup foursomes' knockout trophy.

Last Saturday the final was contested in good conditions at Dereham, with Lilia Copeman and Jo Barnard from Bawburgh beating Lucy Partridge and Kate Duncan from Middleton Hall 3&1.

With Bawburgh giving eight shots Jo and Lilia clawed it back after going two down after two and didn't go up until the 14th. They then won 16 and 17, with Lilia putting her tee shot a couple of feet from the pin on the short 17th.

The match was started by Heather Keeble and refereed by Beryl Nash.

Norfolk Alliance

Nic Cains from Swaffham took the honours at the latest Norfolk Alliance fixture at the new venue of the Wensum Course at Wensum Valley.

You may also want to watch:

Cains won the professionals' prize with 40 points, with Alex Holmes of Great Yarmouth & Caister second with 36 and Andrew Marshall (Bawburgh) third with 35.

Winners of the betterball stableford Myhill Bowls were Gary Hubbard and Paul Robson (Royal Norwich) with 41 points. Finishing on 40 points were Steve Quick and David Marshall (Eaton, ocb), Ross Hudson and Neil Scott (Wensum Valley, ocb) and Holmes and Keith Newberry (Gorleston).

New Norfolk tour

The first event of the new Norfolk Winter Tour took place at Thetford, with 51 golfers battling it out for team and individual honours, all trying to get their hands on a prize table worth more than £1,000.

The winning team of Luke Guthrie, Sullivan Goddard, Ryan Woods and Dave Sutton notched up an impressive 89 points (best two from four stableford) while the individual best was 39 points.

The event was well received and the next meeting at Barnham Broom on November 17 is almost sold out. For team entries and more information contact Jake Keeley at jakekeeley1@aol.com

Nine hole contest

For the 12th year running senior golfers from Norfolk's nine hole clubs battled it out for the county title, with The Links at West Runton hosting the event.

The cup was won by the team from Searles by a comprehensive margin of 10 points after scoring 173 points from the best five scores from their team of six. Links One were runners-up with 163 points and Mundesley and Links Two shared third place.

Searles' captain Keith Whiting won the individual title with an impressive 42 points. He was followed by David Samuel of Mundesley and Mike Lence of Mattishall.

Next year's event will be hosted by Searles.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

Three vehicle crash on main road - but motorists escape injury

Aylsham Road in Norwich, which is closed to through traffic this week. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 41. Be afraid

Happy Halloween. How magic are your quiz skills? Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Recruitment drive to begin soon for jobs in vast new tomato greenhouses

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Team selector: Who should start for Norwich City against Manchester United?

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull is an option for Manchester United's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wet weather delays crop progress - but opens a window for farming experiments

Strategies for minimising soil compaction damage from heavy farm machines were tested at the Diss Monitor Farm. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists