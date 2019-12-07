In-form Magpies fear no one - Gusterson

Dereham Town playmaker Rhys Logan

Dereham will be looking to extend their fine run when 10th-placed Tilbury visit Aldiss Park in the BetVictor North.

The Magpies made it four league wins on the trot when they came from behind to beat Felixstowe & Walton last weekend.

It took them to seven league matches unbeaten, seventh in the table and, after a 100pc record in November, manager Adam Gusterson has won the Isthmian League North Manager of the Month award.

Gusterson's side have bags of goals in them, but can roll their sleeves up as well, as last weekend's game proved - they had to really dig deep from being two down and having skipper David Hinton dismissed for a controversial second bookable offence. But three goals in the last 25 minutes turned the game around. After Rhys Logan and Ryan Crisp had netted to bring Dereham level, Robbie Linford's superb 20-yard drive sealed the points.

"It was an amazing win," said Gusterson. "It's exceptionally rare that a team recovers from being a man down and behind in a game, but that is the second time this month we have done it. It says so much about our character to be able to do that and it would have been easy to have thought about damage limitations at 2-0 down and a man down with 20 minutes to go, but we went for it and spun the game on its head with an unbelievable performance.

"Our players stood up collectively but I have to single out Rhys Logan, who was absolutely unplayable in the second half and was the catalyst for our fightback."

The Magpies boss knows that Saturday's match will be another tough encounter.

"Tilbury have undoubtedly got one of the best attacking line-ups in the league," he said. "Brian Moses is a real handful and David Knight (ex-Bowers & Pitsea) was the top goal scorer in the league last season. They will have pace and physicality which we need to be prepared for and we may have to set up slightly differently to ensure we cope with their threats. However, we have been in fine form and are confident at the moment and fear nobody whilst also knowing we cannot afford to let our standards slip as we did for the first hour against Felixstowe."

Thurlow Nunn League

There's a welcome change for all clubs as league action occupies their minds.

The FA Vase and Norfolk Senior Cup have proved a regular distraction, but on Saturday, at least, it's all about the points.

Second-placed Wroxham's pursuit of Stowmarket continues with a trip to mid-table Godmanchester, while the leaders go to Stanway.

Norwich United have slipped off the pace, and the seventh-placed Planters have a home test against Haverhill Rovers as they look to get among the chasing pack. Kirkley & Pakefield are two points behind United in ninth so will be looking to make the most of any slip-ups when they go to Brantham.

Swaffham have a trip to Whitton United, Thetford are at home to third-placed Newmarket and Gorleston need to avoid being cut adrift with Hadleigh at the bottom when they host FC Clacton.

Anglian Combination

Waveney face a big test of their title credentials when they head to third-placed Mattishall.

Mattishall are four points back, from a game more, so will have championship ambitions of their own.

Lurking in second place, level on points with Waveney but from three games more, are Harleston Town who are at home to Bradenham Wanderers, who are down in 13th.

Norwich Ceyms and Mundford are still having a big say in proceedings - Ceyms are at home to Scole United while the Stags host Blofield United.

Beccles, fresh from a 5-1 win at St Andrews, host UEA while the bottom club have a trip to Acle United, who are coming off the back of a narrow Norfolk Senior Cup defeat to Great Yarmouth Town last weekend. Wroxham Reserves are at home to Caister.

In the First Division, leaders Wymondham are at home to Norwich United U21s while second-placed Yelverton, a point behind, host Gorleston Reserves, who are third.