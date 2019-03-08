Norfolk Ladies will be the team to beat at County Week

Pictured at the Norfolk LCGA Division Two meeting at Barnham Broom are, from left to right, Heather Keeble(lady president), Teresa Tarant, Pak Chan, Sharon Yenson,. Sandra Wiseman and Jenny Aston Picture: NLCGA Archant

Norfolk Ladies will be the team to beat when they tee off at County Match Week at Apsley Guise on Monday.

The King's Lynn trio who the Team Shield at last weekend's County Championship at King's Lynn face the camera with county president Chris Taylor (left) and club captain Nigel Chettleburgh (middle). They are, from left to right, Iain Yule, Kale Heath and Mason Bernstein Picture: NCGU The King's Lynn trio who the Team Shield at last weekend's County Championship at King's Lynn face the camera with county president Chris Taylor (left) and club captain Nigel Chettleburgh (middle). They are, from left to right, Iain Yule, Kale Heath and Mason Bernstein Picture: NCGU

They head into the annual competition as defending champions, having won at Woodbridge in 2018, and will be going for a third victory in four attempts in Bedfordshire, having also won the regional event in 2016.

A place in the national finals at Delamere Forest in Cheshire at the end of the summer will be at stake next week and Norfolk would relish another chance of testing themselves against the very best, having finished third and fifth in recent years.

They now have a new captain, with Sue Heeles having taken over from Sammy Martin during the winter, and she has been boosted by the availability of two of the county's best players.

Youngsters Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor have been studying in the United States for the past academic year but are now back in the country and can play on all five days.

The vastly-experienced Karen Young is back in the team, having narrowly lost to Abigail O'Riordan in the final of the Ladies' County Championship at Hunstanton, but Tracey Williamson - Amelia's mother - will miss out as she is playing in the English Senior Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at St Enodoc in Cornwall.

Full team: Chloe Gibbs (Royal Norwich), Jo Herd (Royal Norwich), Immy Leeder (Dereham), Tiffany Mills (Ryston Park), Abigail O'Riordan (Swaffham), Chloe Rowswell (Eaton), Amy Taylor (Bawburgh), Amelia Williamson (Royal Cromer), Karen Young (Eaton).

Norfolk tee off against neighbours Suffolk on Monday, with games against Cambs & Hunts, Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire to follow.

Division Two winners

The Norfolk LCGA Division Two competition took place in miserable conditions at Barnham Broom on Monday, with 40 players braving the rain. The event, which is for players with handicaps between 15 and 20, was won by Thetford's Teresa Tarrant with a gross score of 94. Jenny Aston (Bawburgh) was the handicap winner with a nett 79 while the Royal Cromer B team of Pak Chan, Sharon Yenson, Sandra Wiseman won the Bullard Team Shield with a score of 166.

National event

You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton Golf Club has staged many top national events over the years in both the professional and amateur game - and there's another one coming up next week.

The Titleist and FootJoy PGA Professional Championship will see around 140 players from across the country doing battle in an event that through a points system decides the Great Britain & Ireland team to play America in the PGA Cup, the club pros' equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

The competition will be played over four days, getting under way on Tuesday and reaching its climax on Friday afternoon.

Two Norfolk professionals will be in action, Mark Spooner from Bawburgh and Chase Davies from Eaton. Both played in the recent London Open at West Essex, one of the biggest regional tournaments of the year, and narrowly missed the cut, Spooner after rounds of 73 and 74 and Davies after 77 and 71. Spectators are welcome at next week's tournament, with free admission.

Tour updates

Norfolk's Will Harrold produced a brilliant finish at his latest Web.com Tour event in the United States to claim a second successive top-30 finish. He birdied five of his final six holes to sign for a six under par 65 at the BMW Charity Pro-am at Greer Golf and Country Club in South Carolina.

After earlier efforts of 67 and 70 it left him on 12 under par for the tournament and in a tie for 24th position.

Harrold has now picked up prize money of $15,721 on his first season on America's second tier tour and stands 134th in the Order of Merit.

Meanwhile, Jack Yule finally got his Europro Tour campaign up and running with a tied 28th finish at the World Snooker Jessie May Championship at Donnington Grove.

The King's Lynn professional made a flying start, with a three under par round of 69 leaving him close to the top of the leaderboard, but a second round of 75 scuppered any thoughts of victory.

Yule rounded things off with a respectable 73 in testing conditions, although a double bogey on the last made it a frustrating finish.

It was still a welcome step in the right direction however after missing the cut in his first two events. Fellow Norfolk pro' Andrew Marshall didn't play at Donnington after also drawing a blank in the opening tournaments.