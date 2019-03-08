Royal Cromer's Ruby Patterson wins Norfolk Girls' Spring Meeting

Fakenham Golf Club held its annual captains drive-in on Saturday. Pictured from left to right are club captain Jason Olley, seniors captain Francis Coxeter and ladies representative Vicky Cunningham Picture: CLUB Archant

Royal Cromer’s Ruby Patterson gave a glimpse of her potential with an excellent performance in the Norfolk Girls’ Spring Meeting at Royal Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The past ladies' captains of Royal Norwich and Woodbridge line up for a photograph at the final match to be played at Royal Norwich's traditional home Picture: SAMMY MARTIN The past ladies' captains of Royal Norwich and Woodbridge line up for a photograph at the final match to be played at Royal Norwich's traditional home Picture: SAMMY MARTIN

The youngster recorded an excellent total of 41 Stableford points to come out in top in a field of leading players from around the county, including Norfolk Schools' champion Eve Neild, who was playing on her home course.

Eaton's Chloe Tabard was runner-up with 39 points while Mary Keen and Eve Neild - third and fourth on countback - and Polly Norman were breathing down her neck on 38 points.

Girls learning to manage a golf course could compete in a nine hole competition. Amy Clarke of Eaton came out on top with 22 points followed by Lucy Lefevre (Royal Cromer) with 18 points and Kaitlyn Auld (Barnham Broom) on 17.

In the final competition where girls played with an adult, Annabelle Grant and her dad Jason took top spot from Eva Freeman and Christine Webster and Gabrielle Grant and Sammy Martin.

Norfolk's top U18 girls will be playing the County Match Days at Wensum Valley from August 12-14 and will be hoping to retain the trophy they won last year at Letchworth.

Any players looking to get involved in the county junior golf programme should email chuter.shez@yahoo.co.uk

Girls' Golf Rocks

The Girls Golf Rocks programme, aimed at attracting more youngsters between the ages of five and 18 to the game, is returning to Norfolk.

Five clubs will be offering offer free tasters sessions, followed by a six-week coaching course.

The dates of the taster and first coaching session are: Barnham Broom - Saturday, May 4, 10am–12pm, coaching from Saturday, May 11 (11am–12pm); Dereham - Sunday, May 12, 11am-1pm, coaching from Sunday May 19, 11am-12pm; Eaton - Sunday May 5, 1.30–3.30pm, coaching from Sunday May 12 (1.30–2.30pm); Mundesley – Saturday May 4 (10am-12pm), coaching from Saturday May 11 (10–11am); Searles - Sunday May 12 (12–2pm), coaching from Sunday May 26 (12-1pm).

Bookings can be made by visiting www.girlsgolfrocks.org/Norfolk

At the taster sessions PGA professional coaches will lead the activities and Girls Golf Rocks ambassadors from local clubs and the county girls' squad will be on hand to help and encourage. Equipment will be provided.

Girls who enjoy the taster can join a beginner coaching group. They'll join a group of other girls and learn the basics during the one-hour sessions. They will also have the chance to get out on the golf course on the sixth week and play in a team alongside the ambassadors. They will receive a golf club and goody pack to help them continue to play golf.

Girls Golf Rocks is run jointly by England Golf and the Golf Foundation.

Europro Tour

Experienced Norfolk professional Andrew Marshall turned in a solid performance at the Europro Tour's Final Qualifying School at Frilford Heath this week to finished tied 18th in a field of over 200.

The Bawburgh player recorded rounds of 69, 73 and 70 for a four under finish, seven shots off top spot. The performance earned him full playing privileges on the third tier tour, which gets into full swing next month.

Rookery Park's Calvin Sherwood, the only other local player taking part, missed the cut after rounds of 78 and 77.

Sentimental occasion

Royal Norwich past ladies' captains played past ladies' captains and committee members from Woodbridge Golf Club in their traditional annual fixture.

It was a sentimental occasion as it was the final home match to be played on the Hellesdon site before the move to new club's new home at Weston Longville later this year.

It was initiated in 2008 by then captain Sammy Martin, who has organised it since. Past captain Rita Bird reciprocated on behalf of Woobridge and 18 players enjoyed an AmAm format.

New captains

Fakenham Golf Club held its annual captain's drive-in on Saturday.

Club captain Jason Olley, seniors' captain Francis Coxeter and ladies' representative Vicky Cunningham drove in to start the year's fixture programme.

Nearly 50 members played an 18 hole Stableford which was won by Colin Humphrey with 41 points, with Dean Futter runner-up with 38pts. Ladies winner was Emily Reynolds with 31 points.

Jason Bishop won the competition to guess the combined length of the captain's drives at 440 yards. Money collected on the day will go towards the club captain's charity of MacMillan Nurses.