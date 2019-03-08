Smith and Bernstein win County Foursomes at Eaton Golf Club

New Norfolk County Golf Union president Chris Taylor (centre) with County Foursomes champions Jamie Smith (left) and Mason Bernstein Picture: NCGU Archant

The first men’s championship of the new season, the County Foursomes, was staged at Eaton Golf Club at the weekend, with home players coming to the fore.

The event was won was Eaton’s Jamie Smith and Mason Bernstein of King’s Lynn, who beat home pair Neil Harrison and Phil Sayers in the final.

The event got under way in cold conditions and this was reflected a little in the scoring, with the top score being 73 points and the final pairing qualifying with 67 points. Sunday was not as cold but unpleasantly wet in the morning.

The semi-finals saw Harrison and Sayers come back from three down to defeat the King’s Lynn pair of Iain Yule and Kale Heath at the first extra hole in what was arguably the match of the day. The second semi-final paired Eaton’s James Lazzari and Paul Lincoln with Smith and Bernstein and this was another closely-contested match, with Smith and Bernstein edging home.

Thankfully the weather eased for the final and, despite giving five shots to their opponents, Smith and Bernstein ran out the winners with a handshake on 15th hole. The third and fourth match place went to the 18th with Lazarri and Lincoln winning it two up.

The Challenge Salvers was another all-Eaton affair, the winners being Mark Eglington and Jake Anema who had a titanic struggle with Colin Campbell and Mark Smith, with the match being decided at the first extra hole. Mark Williamson and Jon Batten defeated James Hazel and Mark Sadler in the third and fourth place play-off.

At the county annual meeting, hosted by Royal Norwich, retiring president Graham Turner transferred his badge of office to Chris Taylor of Eaton.

The assembled audience gave Turner a well-deserved ovation for four years of unswerving dedication to his role. He will continue on the board as immediate past president while retiring secretary Mike Devlin will also remain on the board.

Robert Barnard of Bawburgh GC is the new vice president and Peter Johns of Eaton the new secretary.

Other officers: Stuart Goodman- treasurer, Norman Blanch - junior secretary, Doug Gilchrist and Mike Devlin - board members.