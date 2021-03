Published: 5:00 PM March 16, 2021

Anglian Combination teams will take part in three cup competitions next month Norfolk FA has revealed.

Three new cup competitions will help kickstart Norfolk football out of lockdown from Saturday, April 3.

Norfolk FA have worked with the Anglian Combination League and Offside Trust to form three separate competitions that will begin next month.

Norfolk based teams in the Anglian Combination League were asked if they would like to enter an end of season cup competition and an impressive 68 teams registered their interest.

Three competitions will therefore start from April 2:

The Offside Trust Return to #NorfolkFootball Premier Cup

The Offside Trust Return to #NorfolkFootball Intermediate Cup

The Offside Trust Return to #NorfolkFootball Minor Cup

The structure of the competitions sees each cup split into groups based on location, with teams playing each other once in a mixture of home and away games. Each cup will consist of a group stage, followed by knock-out rounds with the finals scheduled to be played in early June.

Football Services Manager, Matt Carpenter said: “This has been an extremely challenging season for everyone involved in local football, so it is fantastic that we will hopefully be able to finish the campaign with competitive matches for players, managers, coaches, match officials, volunteers and spectators to enjoy. And the fact that it also provides us with an opportunity to help promote the amazing work that The Offside Trust are doing is an added bonus.

“No doubt there will still be plenty of challenges ahead but with the co-operation of everyone involved we have lots of exciting football to look forward to.”

Secretary of the Anglian Combination League, Chris McCullough added: "The Anglian Combination are pleased to work with Norfolk FA, to provide a restart to football for clubs in these difficult times."

Norfolk FA stressed that the news comes with the caveat that it is dependent upon receiving favourable updated guidance from the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) and The FA regarding the return of grassroots football from March 29.