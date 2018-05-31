Gallery

Norfolk XC Championships: Good day for City of Norwich AC in junior section as full results are released

Action from the Norfolk Cross Country Championships on Sunday at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Results for the Norfolk Cross Country Championships been released.

Sunday saw hundreds of runners from U11 all the way through to senior level take to the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford for the county's annual flagship cross country event.

Michael Eccles and Iona Lake took the overall senior honours but there were plenty of other awards up for grabs.

Here are the full list of results...

Norfolk Cross Country Championships

U11: 1 Jude Cassius Linstead (City of Norwich AC) 9.37, 2 Eva Barton (City of Norwich AC) 9.43, 3 Finn Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) 9.51, 4 James Ashton (City of Norwich AC) 9.51, 5 Harvey Shaw (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 9.54, 6 Toby Scott (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 9.56, 7 Stanley Farr-James (Ryston Runners AC) 9.56, 8 Mia Squires (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 10.00, 9 Kieran Walpole (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.01, 10 Jonah Life (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.04, 11 Lottie Hood (City of Norwich AC) 10.05, 12 Bobby Goldsmith (City of Norwich AC) 10.08, 13 Lexie Heather (City of Norwich AC) 10.09, 14 William Last (Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC) 10.14, 15 Lola Kidman (King's Lynn Triathlon club) 10.14, 16 Milo Debbage (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.17, 17 Keane Mann (Norwich Road Runners) 10.19, 18 Alfred Sparkes (Attleborough Athletics Academy) 10.20, 19 Archie Rowe (Ryston Runners AC) 10.24, 20 Ashton Strowger (City of Norwich AC) 10.28, 21 Olivia Allen (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.29, 22 Charlie Fowler (Thetford AC) 10.31, 23 Tom Barber (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 10.31, 24 Amber Goddard (City of Norwich AC) 10.34, 25 Rosie-Mae Jackson (Thetford AC) 10.41, 26 Faye Nottage (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 10.44, 27 Asha Kandola (City of Norwich AC) 10.48, 28 Eloise Edridge (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.51, 29 Jacob Booth (Ryston Runners AC) 10.54, 30 Jasmine Kiy (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 10.59, 31 Seth Allott (none) 11.02, 32 Tobias Neale (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 11.02, 33 Harry Doran (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 11.10, 34 Isla Johnson (City of Norwich AC) 11.18, 35 Alice Smith (Norwich Road Runners) 11.21, 36 Agatha Thorby (none) 11.27, 37 Emily Lowther (Bungay Black Dog Running Club) 11.28, 38 Abigail Bransgrove (Ryston Runners AC) 11.31, 39 Evie Clayton (Ryston Runners AC) 11.32, 40 Chloe Pratt (Ryston Runners AC) 11.38, 41 Lily Goddard (City of Norwich AC) 11.39, 42 Alex Collings (Thetford AC) 11.41, 43 Lola Liddiment (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 11.43, 44 Zoe Clues (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 12.07, 45 Lydia Kelly (City of Norwich AC) 12.15, 46 Oscar Smith (Norwich Road Runners) 12.22, 47 Rosie Head (City of Norwich AC) 12.31, 48 Isla Pearson (Dereham Runners AC) 16.45.

Under 13: 1 Joe Machin (City of Norwich AC) 11.21, 2 Zachary Dunne (City of Norwich AC) 11.24, 3 Jake Dorbin (Thetford AC) 11.55, 4 Samuel Yellop (City of Norwich AC) 12.12, 5 Daniel Clouston (Thetford AC) 12.23, 6 Zak Barber (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 12.25, 7 Connie Easter (City of Norwich AC) 12.28, 8 Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 12.49, 9 Billy Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) 12.53, 10 Dylan White (City of Norwich AC) 12.56, 11 Henry Ashton (City of Norwich AC) 13.02, 12 Millie Adams (City of Norwich AC) 13.04, 13 Henry Mcneil (none) 13.06, 14 Max Parsley (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.13, 15 William Wassmer (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 13.17, 16 Billie-Jordan Butler (Thetford AC) 13.18, 17 Archie Heather (City of Norwich AC) 13.20, 18 Archie Middleton (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 13.22, 19 Matthew Benson (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.22, 20 Ruben Xuereb (City of Norwich AC) 13.23, 21 Edith Avowlanu (City of Norwich AC) 13.31, 22 Evie Hood (City of Norwich AC )13.33, 23 Reuben Houghton (City of Norwich AC) 13.41, 24 Dominic Clues (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 13.43, 25 Isabelle Last (Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC) 13.45, 26 Rosie Dickety (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.48, 27 Libby Ong (City of Norwich AC) 13.52, 28 Ackara Black (Ryston Runners AC) 13.59, 29 Georgia Shirley (City of Norwich AC) 14.03, 30 Alfie Findlay (Thetford AC) 14.06, 31 Esme Jonas (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 14.08, 32 Bronwen Nelson (City of Norwich AC) 14.10, 33 Nathan Yeaman (Renegade Runners) 14.20, 34 Bethany Wilson (Thetford AC) 14.21, 35 Thomas Smith (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 14.46, 36 Darcey Bradford (Fakenham Academy Norfolk) 14.50, 37 Jacob Campbell (Thetford AC) 15.02, 38 Stevie Ashby (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 15.05, 39 Cody Pearman (Renegade Runners) 15.08, 40 Lily Musgrave (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 15.13, 41 Maxwell Barton (City of Norwich AC) 15.16, 42 Alicia Mae Howard (Thetford AC) 15.53, 43 Sophie Allen (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 15.59, 44 Ella Goldring (Ryston Runners AC) 16.00, 45 Ava Mears (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 16.02, 46 Oakley Took (Ryston Runners AC) 16.05, 47 Emily Roberts (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 16.24, 48 Edward Turner (Norwich Road Runners) 16.28, 49 Oscar Harris (Harling AC) 16.31, 50 Oliver Pearson (Dereham Runners AC) 16.36, 51 Tallulah Houghton (City of Norwich AC) 16.41, 52 Belle Watkins (Norwich Road Runners) 16.43, 53 Esmie Kidman (King's Lynn Triathlon Club) 16.57, 54 Ben Goldspink (Norwich Road Runners) 17.21, 55 Charlie Tunmore (West Norfolk AC) 17.22.

Under 15: 1 Henry Jonas (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.22, 2 Jeya Kandola (City of Norwich AC) 13.35, 3 Innes O'Malley (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.41, 4 Aaron Roberts (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 13.52, 5 Brad Keay (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 13.57, 6 Tim Bongaerts (City of Norwich AC) 14.01, 7 Toby Nelson (City of Norwich AC) 14.04, 8 Tom Cugnoni (City of Norwich AC) 14.14, 9 Hattie Reynolds (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 14.32, 10 Oliver Carpenter (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 14.59, 11 Matthew Bye (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 15.07, 12 Peter Lowther (Bungay Black Dog Running Club) 15.17, 13 Madelene Bacon (City of Norwich AC) 15.19, 14 Tia-Lilly Crane (City of Norwich AC) 15.25, 15 James Goldspink (Norwich Road Runners) 15.30, 16 Harry Smith (Bungay Black Dog) 15.50, 17 Memphis Symonds (City of Norwich AC) 15.56, 18 Jack Abram (City of Norwich AC) 16.03, 19 Tess Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) 16.09, 20 Alice Daniels (City of Norwich AC) 16.16, 21 Raymond Turner (Norwich Road Runners) 16.21, 22 Martha Shawyer (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 16.23, 23 Martha Manning (City of Norwich AC) 16.26, 24 James Foot (no club independent) 16.29, 25 Eleanor Phillips (City of Norwich AC) 16.30, 26 Esme Abbott (City of Norwich AC) 16.31, 27 Louis Preston (Dereham Runners AC) 16.40, 28 Madison Kelly (City of Norwich AC) 16.46, 29 Thomas Whiting (City of Norwich AC) 16.47, 30 Archie Manton (Norwich Road Runners) 17.12, 31 Ewan Peck (Thetford AC) 17.22, 32 Evie Goldring (Ryston Runners AC) 17.44, 33 Hannah Colby (City of Norwich AC) 17.45, 34 Sophie Mckee (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 17.49, 35 Holly Lawrence (West Norfolk AC) 17.57, 36 Jacob Last (Dereham Runners AC) 18.13, 37 Isabella Williams (City of Norwich AC) 18.34, 38 Natalia Jaworska (Thetford AC) 18.46, 39 Eleanor Chapman (Norwich Road Runners) 18.56, 40 Charlie Fenn (Harling AC) 19.35, 41 Olivia Sargeant Sargeant (City of Norwich AC) 19.55, 42 Rose Jones (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 25.45, 43 Harriet Smith (Norwich Road Runners) 27.16.

Under 17 & U20W: 1 Danny Adams (City of Norwich AC) 21.25, 2 James Price (City of Norwich AC) 21.34, 3 James Atkin (City of Norwich AC) 21.35, 4 Zak Houghton (City of Norwich AC) 22.00, 5 Callum Stedman (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 22.17, 6 Aidan Banfield (Wymondham AC) 22.42, 7 Billy Life North (Norfolk Harriers AC) 22.47, 8 Daniel Harrison (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 22.51, 9 Reuben Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) 23.35, 10 Joshua Keeble (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 23.43, 11 Ryan Lingwood (Dereham Runners AC) 23.49, 12 Bailey Took (Ryston Runners AC) 24.05, 13 Kate Willis (City of Norwich AC) 24.08, 14 Femke Rosbergen (City of Norwich AC) 24.14, 15 Samuel Cooper (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 24.28, 16 William Bartram (Norwich Road Runners) 24.30, 17 Rudy Haywood (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 24.40, 18 Grace Jermy (City of Norwich AC) 24.44, 19 Ella Sharrock (City of Norwich AC) 25.38, 20 Sophie Peach (City of Norwich AC) 25.57, 21 Megan Gadsby (City of Norwich AC) 26.02, 22 Owen Burge (Ryston Runners AC) 26.05, 23 Grace Buchanan (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 26.19, 24 Rosie Booth (Ryston Runners AC) 27.44, 25 Arabella Gingell (West Norfolk AC) 27.55, 26 Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) 28.53, 27 Tiegan Moore (Ryston Runners AC) 30.52.

Under 20M: 1 Callum Bowen-Jones (Dereham Runners AC) 25.40, 2 Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 26.00, 3 William Mahoney (City of Norwich AC) 26.36, 4 Edward Whiting (City of Norwich AC) 28.00, 5 Jacob Ocal (City of Norwich AC) 28.07, 6 Harry Allcock (Bungay Black Dog RC) 28.38, 7 Kieron Mcfarlane (City of Norwich AC) 29.15, 8 Cameron Raven (Runners-next-the-sea) 35.21, 9 Theodore Maun (none) 36.20.

Seniors and Masters: 1 Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) 33.01, 2 Ben Spratling (City of Norwich AC) 33.52, 3 Gary Crush (City of Norwich AC) 33.56, 4 Scott Walford (Bure Valley Harriers) 34.03, 5 James Senior (City of Norwich AC) 34.29, 6 Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 34.59, 7 James Johnson (Norwich Road Runners) 35.17, 8 Callum Stanforth (Ryston Runners AC) 35.23, 9 Sam Todd (City of Norwich AC) 35.29, 10 Dominic Blake (Reepham Runners) 35.44, 11 Kirk Bagge (City of Norwich AC) 36.01, 12 Rob Simmonds (Ryston Runners AC) 36.23, 13 Iona Lake (City of Norwich AC) 36.36, 14 Ben Keeley (Ryston Runners AC) 36.38, 15 Trevor Gannon (Norwich Road Runners) 36.46, 16 Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) 36.51, 17 Jonathan Stockwell (City of Norwich AC) 36.53, 18 Jeremy Rogers (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 37.30, 19 Nicholas Bensley (Ryston Runners AC) 37.40, 20 John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 37.42, 21 Tony Witmond (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 37.44, 22 Richard Jones (City of Norwich AC) 37.47, 23 Jack Noble (Bure Valley Harriers) 37.49, 24 Jo Andrews Bungay (Black Dog RC) 37.49, 25 Simon English (Norwich Road Runners) 37.50, 26 Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) 37.57, 27 Shaun Mann (City of Norwich AC) 38.01, 28 Darren Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 38.02, 29 Luke Pavey (none) 38.05, 30 Glen Richardson (City of Norwich AC) 38.07, 31 Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) 38.08, 32 Colleen Nicole Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 38.09, 33 Matt Howard (Norwich Road Runners) 38.33, 34 Chris Mickleburgh (Bure Valley Harriers) 38.38, 35 Chris Merrylees (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 38.39, 36 Chris Harrison (Norwich Road Runners) 38.44, 37 David Houghton (Wymondham AC )38.57, 38 Martin Horlock (Norwich Road Runners) 39.02, 39 Simon Wright (Norwich Road Runners) 39.08, 40 Mabel Beckett (City of Norwich AC) 39.10, 41 Amy Beck (Norwich Road Runners) 39.12, 42 Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) 39.13, 43 Matthew Stone (Bure Valley Harriers) 39.35, 44 Mark Garrett (Norwich Road Runners) 39.47, 45 Nigel Arnold (Bure Valley Harriers) 39.54, 46 Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) 39.58, 47 Benjamin Collison (West Norfolk AC) 40.02, 48 Daniel Guppy (Ryston Runners AC) 40.18, 49 Phil Whiting (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 40.23, 50 Mark Clues (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 40.24, 51 Darren Honour (Team Dunerunner) 40.27, 52 Kevin Burgess (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 40.31, 53 John Fagan (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 40.32, 54 Kevin Frazer (Wymondham AC) 40.37, 55 Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 40.46, 56 Paul Ward (Bure Valley Harriers) 40.56, 57 Oliver Dack (Norwich Road Runners) 41.05, 58 Mark Saunders (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 41.13, 59 Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners) 41.20, 60 Bernard Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 41.22, 61 Matt Jenkins (Norwich Road Runners) 41.27, 62 Daryl London (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 41.33, 63 Alexandra Smith (Wymondham AC) 41.43, 64 Stephen Rolfe (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 41.46, 65 Mark Duffield (Team Dunerunner) 41.53, 66 Gav Dent (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 42.00, 67 Anthony Cude (Runners-next-the-sea) 42.07, 68 Richard White (Wymondham AC) 42.07, 69 Will Layton (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 42.09, 70 Chaz Sizeland (Lonely Goat RC) 42.10, 71 Arron Coe (Bure Valley Harriers) 42.21, 72 Dean Howard (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 42.29, 73 Malcolm Tuff (Ryston Runners AC) 42.37, 74 Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) 42.41, 75 Luke Guy (Bure Valley Harriers) 42.43, 76 Steven Guy (City of Norwich AC) 42.46, 77 Gary Grand (Norwich Road Runners) 42.46, 78 Katherine Trehane (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 42.48, 79 Jonathan Cordle (Norwich Road Runners) 42.50, 80 Nick Gurney (Norwich Road Runners) 42.56, 81 Mark Solway (City of Norwich AC) 43.07, 82 Adam Pimble (Dunerunner) 43.13, 83 Shaun Braybrook (Wymondham AC) 43.20, 84 Matthew Crane (Bure Valley Harriers) 43.26, 85 Tony Savage (Ryston Runners AC) 43.45, 86 Derek Bye (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 43.45, 87 Michael Sadler (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 43.48, 88 Karl Wright (Thetford AC) 43.51, 89 Ross Ashton (City of Norwich AC) 43.53, 90 Lynn Emmett (Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC) 43.56, 91 Louise White (Thetford AC) 44.00, 92 Nicky Roger (Ryston Runners AC) 44.01, 93 Chris Chorley (Bungay Black Dog Running Club) 44.02, 94 Rod Bye (Coltishall Jaguars) 44.14, 95 Jamie Bransgrove (Ryston Runners AC) 44.17, 96 Frank Gribben (Bure Valley Harriers) 44.18, 97 Thomas Lincoln-Kemp (Coltishall Jaguars) 44.27, 98 Gary Malliband (Thetford AC) 44.30, 99 Ashley Yellop (Norwich Road Runners) 44.41, 100 Rebecca Thorby (City of Norwich AC) 44.47, 101 Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) 44.56, 102 Michael Armes (Norwich Road Runners) 45.01, 103 Jason Black (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 45.06, 104 Helen Terry (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 45.07, 105 Shane Hunt (Runners-next-the-sea) 45.14, 106 Mark Tufts (Wymondham AC) 45.20, 107 Stephen Dye (DefraAC) 45.27, 108 Lee Tunmore (West Norfolk AC) 45.30, 109 Claire Foulkes (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 45.38, 110 Stephen Dady (Wymondham AC) 45.38, 111 Elizabeth Goodliffe (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 45.45, 112 Richard Crewe (Thetford AC) 45.48, 113 Caroline Houghton (Wymondham AC) 45.52, 114 Glyn Manton (Norwich Road Runners) 46.03, 115 Andrew Lane (Wymondham AC) 46.06, 116 Deborah English (Norwich Road Runners) 46.13, 117 David Thomas (Norwich Road Runners) 46.24, 118 Kevin Short (Runners-next-the-sea) 46.54, 119 Owen Jary (Ryston Runners AC) 46.59, 120 Mark Philo (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 47.08, 121 Kevin Took (Ryston Runners AC) 47.10, 122 Stacey Harper (Norwich Road Runners) 47.14, 123 Rob Hall (BBDRC) 47.23, 124 Rebecca Maun (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 47.27, 125 Christine Ashton (City of Norwich AC) 47.33, 126 Helen Mian (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 47.43, 127 James Birch (Wymondham AC) 47.53, 128 Peter Thompson (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 47.55, 129 Dawn Robinson (Ryston Runners AC) 48.12, 130 Ian Edwards (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 48.13, 131 Jason Hawes (Ryston Runners AC) 48.14, 132 Jodie Causer (Norwich Road Runners) 48.16, 133 Penny Seeger (Ryston Runners AC) 48.18, 134 Andrew Hammond (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 48.19, 135 Kevin Howlett (Ryston Runners AC) 48.21, 136 Amanda Marshall (Runners-next-the-sea) 48.23, 137 Gerry Watson (Wymondham AC) 48.26, 138 Robert Jackman (Runners-next-the-sea) 48.28, 139 Lisa Greengrass (Wymondham AC) 48.30, 140 Tessa Killingbeck (U/A) 48.31, 141 Paul Woodhouse (Runners-next-the-sea) 48.32, 142 Lorraine Hunt (Runners-next-the-sea) 49.05, 143 Janice Coglin-Hibbert (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 49.08, 144 Jo Phillips (none) 49.17, 145 Nick Poole (Wymondham AC) 49.19, 146 Garry Whiting (Wymondham AC) 49.20, 147 Keith Brighty (Coltishall Jaguars) 49.21, 148 Linda Marshall (Ryston Runners) AC 49.23, 149 Anne Ellen (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 49.28, 150 Cassie Barker (Wymondham AC) 49.31, 151 Mark Tayler (Norwich Road Runners) 49.46, 152 Amelia Whiting (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 49.57, 153 Richard Beastall (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 50.08, 154 Anna Seaman (Ryston Runners AC) 50.30, 155 Paula Smith (Runners-next-the-sea) 50.41, 156 Neil Anderton (Dereham Runners AC) 50.51, 157 Anneke Cook (Wymondham AC) 51.23, 158 Nigel Bradley (Wymondham AC) 51.45, 159 Ruth Gainsford (Coltishall Jaguars) 52.17, 160 Jim Hayes (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 52.37, 161 Theresa Colby (Norwich Road Runners) 52.38, 162 Sarah Cole (Wymondham AC) 52.51, 163 Jackie Bye (Coltishall Jaguars) 53.00, 164 Christina Lakey (Wymondham AC) 53.02, 165 Rob Winner (Wymondham AC) 53.50, 166 Tracey Renshaw (Wymondham AC) 53.50, 167 Wendy Smith (Norwich Road Runners) 53.59, 168 Rachel Chester (Wymondham AC) 54.11, 169 Tim Woods (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 54.41, 170 Daniel Porter (Bure Valley Harriers) 55.37, 171 Peter Sharpe (Wymondham AC) 55.48, 172 Maureen Hamis (Norwich Road Runners) 55.51, 173 Liz Clues (Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club) 55.58, 174 Susannah Towning (Runners-next-the-sea) 56.04, 175 Emily Linnell (Norwich Road Runners) 56.40, 176 Bobbie Sauerzapf (Bungay Black Dog Running Club) 56.49, 177 Sue Stirling (Wymondham AC) 57.14, 178 Julie Winner (Wymondham AC) 57.28, 179 Anna Wright (Norwich Road Runners) 57.41, 180 Richard Morris (Wymondham AC) 57.43, 181 Hannah Purvis (Wymondham AC) 57.44, 182 Wendy Burgess (Wymondham AC) 59.31, 183 Samantha Wall (Norwich Road Runner) 59.50, 184 Eva Osborne (Wymondham AC) 59.59, 185 James Hornigold (Ryston Runners AC) 61.05, 186 Lesley Winston (North Norfolk Beach Runners) 61.16, 187 Joe Woodley (Norwich Road Runners) 61.48, 188 Nita Jackman (Runners-next-the-sea) 62.30, 189 Kirsty Lack (Runners-next-the-sea) 62.34, 190 Christine Frazer (Wymondham AC) 62.54, 191 Niki Kaiser (U/A) 62.56, 192 Serena Hill (TriAnglia) 63.13, 193 Paula Newman (Colthishall Jaguars) 63.25, 194 Nigel Bullen (Norfolk Gazelles RC) 63.36, 195 Sally Porter (Bure Valley Harriers) 64.17, 196 Jacquie Wood (Dereham Runners AC) 64.59, 197 Cindy Burgess (Wymondham AC) 65.52, 198 Keith Beswick (Runners-next-the-sea) 66.10, 199 Pat Brightman (Great Yarmouth & District AC) 76.54.

Team results

Under 11 boys: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Jude Cassius Linstead, Finn Kaiser, James Ashton; 2 (North Norfolk Harriers) Harvey Shaw, Kieran Walpole, Jonah Life; 3 (GYDAC) Toby Scott, Tom Barber, Harry Doran.

Under 11 girls: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Eva Barton, Lottie Hood, Lexie Heather; 2 (North Norfolk Harriers) Eloise Edridge, Jasmine Kiy, Olivia Allen; 3 (City of Norwich AC) Amber Goddard, Asha Kandola, Isla Johnson.

Under 13 boys: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Joe Machin, Zachary Dunne, Samuel Yellop; 2 (Thetford AC) Jake Dorbin, Daniel Clouston, Alfie Findlay; 3 (City of Norwich AC) Dylan White, Henry Ashton, Archie Heather.

Under 13 girls: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Connie Easter, Millie Adams, Edith Avowlanu; 2 (City of Norwich AC) Evie Hood, Libby Ong, Georgia Shirley; =3 (Thetford AC) Billie-Jordan Butler, Bethany Wilson, Alicia Mae Howard; =3 (North Norfolk Harriers) Rosie Dickety, Esme Jonas, Stevie Ashby.

Under 15 boys: 1 (North Norfolk Harriers) Henry Jonas, Innes O'Malley, Brad Keay; 2 (City of Norwich AC) Jeya Kandola, Tim Bongaerts, Toby Nelson; 3 (City of Norwich AC) Tom Cugnoni, Jack Abram, Thomas Whiting.

Under 15 girls: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Madelene Bacon, Tia-Lily Crane, Memphis Symonds; 2 (North Norfolk Harriers) Hattie Reynolds, Martha Shawyer, Sophie Mckee; 3 (City of Norwich AC) Alice Daniels, Martha Manning, Eleanor Phillips.

Under 17 boys: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Danny Adams, James Price, James Atkin; 2 (North Norfolk Harriers) Callum Stedman, Billy Life, Joshua Keeble.

Under 17 girls: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Kate Willis, Femke Rosbergen, Grace Jermy.

Under 20 men: 1 (City of Norwich AC) William Mahoney, Edward Whiting, Jacob Ocal.

Senior men: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Ben Spratling, James Senior, Sam Todd; 2 (Ryston Runners AC) Callum Stanforth, Rob Simmonds, Ben Keeley; 3 (City of Norwich AC) Kirk Bagge, Jonathan Stock, Richard Jones.

Senior women: 1 (Norwich Road Runners) Jessica Behan, Emily Linnell, Anna Wright.

Master men 40-49: 1 (City of Norwich AC) Gary Crush, Jan Kaiser, Shaun Mann; 2 (Norwich Road Runners) James Johnson, Trevor Gannon, Simon English; 3 (North Norfolk Beach Runners) Neil Adams, Darren Neale, Chris Merrylees.

Master women 35-44: 1 (Wymondham AC) Juliette Watkinson, Alexandra Smith, Lisa Greengrass; 2 (Norwich Road Runners) Amy Beck, Deborah English, Stacey Harper; 3 (Norfolk Gazelles) Katherine Trehane, Helen Terry, Amelia Whiting.

Master men 50+: =1 (Norfolk Gazelles) John Moore, Stephen Rolfe, Derek Bye; =1 (Ryston Runners AC) Nic Bensley, Malcolm Tuff, Tony Savage; 2 (Norwich Road Runners) Mark Garrett, Gary Grand, Jonathan Cordle; 3 (Wymondham AC) Kevin Frazer, Richard White, Mark Tufts.

Master women 45+: 1 (Wymondham AC) Caroline Houghton, Anneke Cook, Tracey Renshaw; 2 (Runners next-the-sea) Amanda Marshall, Paula Smith, Susannah Towning; 3 (Norwich Road Runners) Theresa Colby, Wendy Smith, Samantha Wall.

