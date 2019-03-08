Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norfolk’s season begins with friendly game in Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:42 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 11 April 2019

New Norfolk captain Ashley Watson can't wait for the new season to get under way Picture: TIM FERLEY

New Norfolk captain Ashley Watson can't wait for the new season to get under way Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

A new era for Norfolk cricket gets under way on Saturday when the side travel down to Broxbourne for their traditional warm-up fixture against Essex Seconds (11am).

It will be the first game for the county since Ashley Watson took over as captain in all forms of the game following the retirement of the long serving Chris Brown.

With competitive cricket now just three weeks away it is an important game and Watson is raring to go.

“It was a great honour to be chosen as captain and I can’t wait for the season to start,” said the new man in charge. “We have done plenty of work inside and it will be great to finally play outdoors and get into the swing of things.

“Essex always provide good opposition and their players have already starting playing so it will be a good test for us.”

Norfolk have named a familiar looking squad of 12 for the friendly although there is one notable absentee in the shape of the vastly experienced Ben France. The selectors have selected 17-year-old all-rounder Callum Metcalf for this game, but options are being kept firmly open ahead of the new campaign.

“Ben hasn’t been dropped or anything like that,” explained Watson. “But we know all about what he can do and it seemed sensible to give Callum a run-out. He is a very talented young player with the Nottinghamshire Academy, who did well when he played for us last season, and there is good chance he will be available on a regular basis.”

The season proper gets under way on Sunday, May 5 with a 50 over a side game against Suffolk at Manor Park in first round of the MCCA Unicorns Minor Counties Championship.

The following day, Bank Holiday Monday, there is more action at the home of Norfolk cricket with two games against the same opposition in the MCCA Twenty20 competition.

The first of six Minor Counties Championship games is against Cambridgeshire at March, starting on Sunday. June 23 while the Festival of Cricket at Manor Park starts on August 4.

Norfolk (from): Ashley Watson (capt), Sam Arthurton, Ben Coote, Ryan Findlay, Andy Hanby, Steve Marillier, Callum Metcalf, Tom New (wkt), Mat Plater, Jason Reynolds, Will Rogers, Brett Stolworthy.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Ask the Expert: How can I apply for tax relief if only one of us is working?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

PICTURES: An eerie look inside derelict magistrates’ court

A look inside the derelict Lowestoft Magistrates' Court. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Robin Sainty: Feeling the pressure? What about the others?

Todd Cantwell lets fly during the midweek draw against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists