Local heroes of grassroots cricket in Norfolk are honoured

Norfolk grassroots cricket awards - Rising Star (L-R) Runner up – Will Hurrell, winner – Niamh Rushton, runner up – Jamie Pywell - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Players, officials and volunteers who work tirelessly in local cricket were saluted at the Norfolk Cricket Board's Grassroots Awards evening.

About 80 guests gathered at Wensum Valley Hotel and heard an inspiring collection of stories from around the county from the work of groundsmen to coaches to young volunteers.

Volunteer development officer Neil Irons organised the event board chair Jane Hannah was compere.

Awards:

Rising Star

Winner: Niamh Rushton (Great Melton)

Runners up: Jamie Pywell (Swardeston) and Will Hurrell (Hethersett and Tas Valley)

Game Changer

Winner: Thomas Cox (Dereham)

Runners up: Luc Brister (Norwich) and Liam Riseborough (Barney)





Game Changer (L-R) - Runner up – Liam Riseborough, winner – Thomas Cox, Runner up – Luc Brister - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Cricket Innovators

Winner: Alex Patterson (Acle)

Runner Up: Teresa & Steve Davey (Beccles) and Richard Skeen (Thornham)





Cricket innovators (L-R): Runners up - Teresa & Steve Davey, winner Alex Patterson, runner up – Richard Skeen - Credit: Norfolk Board

Connecting Communities

Winner: Andrew Cooper (Hingham)

Runner up: Rocklands CC

Connecting Communities award. (L-R): Winner - Andrew Cooper, Runner Up – Rocklands CC - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Inspired to Play

Winner: Sam Adkin (Grimston)

Runners up: - David Grady (Downham Stow) and Andy Horobin (Diss)





Inspired to Play: (L-R): Runner up - David Grady, winner- Sam Adkin, runner up – Andy Horobin - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Grounds Management Team

Winner: Paul Borrett & Colin Whurr (Norwich)

Runners up: Matthew Bradley & Alex Pocklington (Ketteringham Hall) and Mike Phoenix & Grenville Ireland (Great Melton)





Grounds Management Team - Runners up – Matthew Bradley & Alex Pocklington, winners - Paul Borrett & Colin Whurr, runners up – Mike Phoenix & Grenville Ireland - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Growing The Game

Winner: Matthew Barnett (Rocklands)

Runners up: Karen Reeder (Topcroft) and Richard Ewin (Great Ellingham)





Growing The Game. (L-R): Runner up – Richard Ewin, winner - Matthew Barnett, runner Up – Karen Reeder - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Safe Hands

Winner: Helena Last (Hethersett +Tas Valley)

Runners up: Karan Taylor (Rocklands) and Gary Saunders (Aylsham St Giles)

Safe Hands - (L-R) - Runner up – Karan Taylor, winner – Helena Last, runner up – Gary Saunders - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Lifetime Achiever

Winner: Steve Phoenix (Great Melton)

Runners up: Patrick Dewing (Bradenham) and Martin Pearse (Norfolk Seniors)

Lifetime Achiever - L-R - Runner up – Patrick Dewing, wiinner – Steve Phoenix, runner Up – Martin Pearse - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Unsung Hero

Winner: Robin Yates (Mundford CC)

Runners up: Paul Aldous (St Andrews) and Michelle Paterson (Rocklands)





Unsung Hero - (L-R) - Runner up - Michelle Paterson, winner – Robin Yates, runner up – Paul Aldous - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board



