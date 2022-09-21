Local heroes of grassroots cricket in Norfolk are honoured
- Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board
Players, officials and volunteers who work tirelessly in local cricket were saluted at the Norfolk Cricket Board's Grassroots Awards evening.
About 80 guests gathered at Wensum Valley Hotel and heard an inspiring collection of stories from around the county from the work of groundsmen to coaches to young volunteers.
Volunteer development officer Neil Irons organised the event board chair Jane Hannah was compere.
Awards:
Rising Star
Winner: Niamh Rushton (Great Melton)
Runners up: Jamie Pywell (Swardeston) and Will Hurrell (Hethersett and Tas Valley)
Most Read
- 1 Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK
- 2 Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze
- 3 Award-winning Norfolk hotel and restaurant hits the market for £1.6m
- 4 Norfolk location earmarked for government's flagship 'growth zone'
- 5 Teenager died after being crushed between forklift and farm wall
- 6 Woman in her 70s seriously injured after crashing into pub
- 7 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
- 8 The Queen had two birthdays, but will King Charles carry on the tradition?
- 9 Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch
- 10 Man sent video of dead body in acid bath
Game Changer
Winner: Thomas Cox (Dereham)
Runners up: Luc Brister (Norwich) and Liam Riseborough (Barney)
Cricket Innovators
Winner: Alex Patterson (Acle)
Runner Up: Teresa & Steve Davey (Beccles) and Richard Skeen (Thornham)
Connecting Communities
Winner: Andrew Cooper (Hingham)
Runner up: Rocklands CC
Inspired to Play
Winner: Sam Adkin (Grimston)
Runners up: - David Grady (Downham Stow) and Andy Horobin (Diss)
Grounds Management Team
Winner: Paul Borrett & Colin Whurr (Norwich)
Runners up: Matthew Bradley & Alex Pocklington (Ketteringham Hall) and Mike Phoenix & Grenville Ireland (Great Melton)
Growing The Game
Winner: Matthew Barnett (Rocklands)
Runners up: Karen Reeder (Topcroft) and Richard Ewin (Great Ellingham)
Safe Hands
Winner: Helena Last (Hethersett +Tas Valley)
Runners up: Karan Taylor (Rocklands) and Gary Saunders (Aylsham St Giles)
Lifetime Achiever
Winner: Steve Phoenix (Great Melton)
Runners up: Patrick Dewing (Bradenham) and Martin Pearse (Norfolk Seniors)
Unsung Hero
Winner: Robin Yates (Mundford CC)
Runners up: Paul Aldous (St Andrews) and Michelle Paterson (Rocklands)