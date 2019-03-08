Norfolk will go into Festival of Cricket in a strong position

Freddie Ruffell on the attack during Swardeston's 46 run win at Finchley in the last 16 of the Royal London Club Championship. Swardeston now face a trip to Bexley in Kent in the quarter-finals on August 11 Picture: DALE CLARKE Archant

Norfolk set themselves up nicely for the annual Festival of Cricket at Manor Park by recording an excellent win at Cumberland in their second Minor Counties Championship match of the season.

Norfolk's Under-11s line up for a team picture with coach Mick Piggott (left) and manager Tony Bailey Picture: TONY BAILEY Norfolk's Under-11s line up for a team picture with coach Mick Piggott (left) and manager Tony Bailey Picture: TONY BAILEY

Last month's opener at Cambridgeshire was cut short by rain with Norfolk in a strong position, but there were no problems with the weather this time around as they romped home by six wickets.

The victory left Norfolk seventh in the East Division table with 33 points from two matches - but they have a game in hand on all the teams above them and will go into the Festival in a strong position.

They play second placed Lincolnshire in the opening game starting on Sunday week and could go above them with another win - so their ambitions will be a lot higher than merely claiming a top five spot to secure a place in the First Division of the new-look set up for next season.

Norfolk put a tough first day behind them to take the spoils in Barrow. After being asked to bat first in overcast conditions the hosts reached 303-9 in their 90 overs, with Michael Slack, Sam Dutton and Jacques du Toit all passing 50 as spinners Ryan Findlay and Ashley Watson, with four and two wickets respectively, did most of the bowling.

Norfolk slipped to 54-3 in reply before Jason Reynolds (50) and Stephan Marillier (59) set about repairing the damage, with the visitors finally bowled out for 250.

It was then that Watson's men started to turn the screw, despite Callum Metcalf being unable to bowl after suffering a reoccurence of a previous back injury. Andy Hanby clean bowled both Cumberland openers and the good work continued, with Watson and Findlay both getting in on the act. Cumberland slipped to 49-6 and despite a composed 60 from du Toit were all out for just 135, leaving Norfolk with a victory target of 189.

The hosts made some early inroads but Tom New was in a determined mood and with the support of Marillier played a true professional's innings to lead the victory charge. The pair had put on 95 when New was run out for a patient 58 while Marillier, playing a more constrained role than usual, was still there at the close on 62.

Metcalf has been told to rest for two or three weeks following treatment by a physio in Barrow but the good news for Norfolk is that fellow allrounder Ben Coote will be available for the Festival.

Youth cricket

Norfolk Under-15s qualified for the national semi-finals with two games to spare thanks to a comprehensive demolition of nearest rivals Hertfordshire who were dismissed for 71, with Harry De-Coteau Spring taking 8-4-6-3 and Ben Wilcox 7-0-18-3).

Norfolk knocked off the runs required for the loss of just two wickets as man-of-the-match Wilcox made 42 in 35 balls.

Norfolk's Under-12s won the Suffolk CB Twenty competition at Framlingham College.

In the semi-finals against Bedfordshire they made 124-3 (Thomas Robson 48, Lawrence Williams 29, Johnny Shaw 29 not out) and then restricted the opposition to 79-6.

Norfolk batted first in the final against Huntingdonshire and scored an impressive 134-3, with Jack Rowley scoring an unbeaten 56 and captain Lewis Reeder 44. In reply Hunts finished on 93-8 as Amos Coates took two wickets and Sam Reynolds, Lewis Reeder, Adam Robson, Jack Garner and Johnny Shaw one apiece.

In their most recent game Norfolk beat Suffolk with just four balls to spare at Exning. Suffolk posted 139-7 with two wickets apiece for Shaw and Reeder and the visitors were in trouble at 55-6 before a seventh wicket partnership of 53 between Reynolds (27) and Reeder (48) set up a narrow win.

Norfolk Under-11s have won four games and lost three so far. Highlights have been a nine wicket win against Bedfordshire and a thrilling three run win against Suffolk. Maiden fifties have been recorded by James Adcock, Will Panter, Will Broad and Billy Keeler while the team has been well marshalled by Harry Thomas.

Read Brothers EAPL

Second placed Swardeston will be looking to keep the pressure on leaders Frinton on Saturday when they welcome lowly Cambridge to The Common. Frinton, who lead the way by 17 points, are at Copdock.

There is a derby match at Manor Park, with in-form Horsford hosting Great Witchingham, while Vauxhall Mallards visit Saffron Walden.

Sunday sees the Area Finals of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition at Bury St Edmunds, with Swardeston once again flying the flag for the county. They face Stanmore in the semi-finals, with the winners taking on either Wanstead or Radlett in the final at 4pm.

NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20

The final of this summer's competition will see holders Swardeston take on Horsford at Manor Park on the evening of Friday, August 9 (5.30pm).

The second semi-final took place on Thursday evening and Horsford saw off Great Witchingham by nine wickets after restricting them to 121-9 as Thomas Nudd and Ryan Findlay took 3-11 and 3-15 respectively in their full allocation of overs.

Stephan Marillier then turned on the style to see the hosts home in the 14th over, hitting five fours and eight sixes in a 44 ball unbeaten 79,