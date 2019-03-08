NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition poised for notable milestone
PUBLISHED: 08:16 03 April 2019
Archant
The annual NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park will reach a notable milestone this summer.
It will be the 10th year that the financial advisors have been the main sponsor of the event and Mike Lincoln of the organising commitee said: “Everyone at Horsford Cricket Club wishes to thank them for their fantastic support.”
There is unchanged line-up for 2019, with two groups of three teams battling it out place in the semi-finals.
Swardeston, Great Witchingham and Brooke will be in Group A and Norwich, Horsford and Vauxhall Mallards in Group B.
Swardeston will once again be the team to beat, having claimed the silverware for the past two seasons.
Fixtures: June 12: Gt Witchingham v Brooke, June 13: Horsford v Vauxhall Mallards, June 18: Norwich v Vauxhall Mallards, June 20: Swardeston v Brooke, July 3: Swardeston v Gt Witchingham, July 4: Horsford v Norwich, July 17: first semi-final; July 25: Second semi-final: August 9 - Final (start 5.30pm).