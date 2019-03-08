NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition poised for notable milestone

Brooke's players celebrate an excellent nine wicket win over Norwich in the opening game of the 2018 NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park Picture: KERRY LAKE Archant

The annual NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park will reach a notable milestone this summer.

It will be the 10th year that the financial advisors have been the main sponsor of the event and Mike Lincoln of the organising commitee said: “Everyone at Horsford Cricket Club wishes to thank them for their fantastic support.”

There is unchanged line-up for 2019, with two groups of three teams battling it out place in the semi-finals.

Swardeston, Great Witchingham and Brooke will be in Group A and Norwich, Horsford and Vauxhall Mallards in Group B.

Swardeston will once again be the team to beat, having claimed the silverware for the past two seasons.

Fixtures: June 12: Gt Witchingham v Brooke, June 13: Horsford v Vauxhall Mallards, June 18: Norwich v Vauxhall Mallards, June 20: Swardeston v Brooke, July 3: Swardeston v Gt Witchingham, July 4: Horsford v Norwich, July 17: first semi-final; July 25: Second semi-final: August 9 - Final (start 5.30pm).