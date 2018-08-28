Search

Advanced search

Big night for Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance

PUBLISHED: 09:10 27 November 2018

Norfolk Alliance Premier Division champions Fakenham face the camera with Robert Amey (front row, centre) Picture: CECIL AMEY

Norfolk Alliance Premier Division champions Fakenham face the camera with Robert Amey (front row, centre) Picture: CECIL AMEY

Archant

Over 200 players and officials attended the annual Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance dinner at Wensum Valley Hotel.

Dereham Jake Anema, the Norfolk Alliance's leading wicket in 2018, with Robert Amey Picture: CECIL AMEYDereham Jake Anema, the Norfolk Alliance's leading wicket in 2018, with Robert Amey Picture: CECIL AMEY

League chairman Peter Thomas gave a vote of thanks to sponsors Robert and Emma Amey and also thanked his committee members for their hard work during a successful 2018 season.

A special mention was made of Dereham player Bradley Raper, who died in a road accident last month, and a collection was held in his honour.

It was an evening when individual and team successes were celebrated, with Robert Amey handing over all the awards.

The David Gooderham batting award went to Liam Conroy of Thetford who scored 1,135 runs at an average of 87.31 in his 18 innings as his team finished second in Division One.

Leading wicket-keeper Pascal Walker with Robert Amey Picture: CECIL AMEYLeading wicket-keeper Pascal Walker with Robert Amey Picture: CECIL AMEY

In normal circumstances that would have been enough to have gained promotion to the top flight but Thetford missed out on this occasion due to Norwich being relegated from the Gibbs Denley East Anglian League.

The winner of the David Crowe bowling award was Jake Anema of Dereham, the team who pipped Thetford to the Division One title and will be playing in the Premier Division in 2019. In his 152.2 overs Anema took 46 wickets for 382 runs at an outstanding average of 8.30, with 29 maidens along the way.

The Doug Mattocks wicket keeping award went to Pascal Walker of Garboldisham.

The winners of the seven senior divisions were Fakenham (Premier), Dereham (One), Swaffham (Two), Garboldisham A (Three), Hockwold (Four), Cromer A (Five) and Sandringham (Six).

Division Six winners Sandringham Picture: CECIL AMEYDivision Six winners Sandringham Picture: CECIL AMEY

Champions Fakenham went on to compete in the play-offs for a place in the East Anglian Premier League but were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

The junior competitions continue to thrive and representatives from the following winners received their respective trophies: John Dewing Under-Nine Trophy – Horsford, Terry Moore Under-11 Trophy - Brooke, Allan Bridgewater Under-13 Trophy – Horsford, Andy Seeley Under-15 Trophy – Great Melton.

The next date for the diary is the annual meeting which is being held on Wednesday, February 6 while March 31 is the deadline for league subscriptions.

Division Five champions Cromer A Picture: CECIL AMEYDivision Five champions Cromer A Picture: CECIL AMEY

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘They will have to kick me out’ - Conservative pair defy leader’s resignation demand

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon, who say they will not resign from the Conservative Party. Picture: NNDC

Conservative leader in north Norfolk demands resignation of two senior members

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Denise Bradley

Moshing, crowd surfing and beer throwing. Miles Kane goes down a storm at the University of East Anglia LCR

Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Guildhall Britannia, festive afternoon tea review: ‘a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco’

Festive afternoon tea Credit: James Randle

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Most Read Sport

‘I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better’ – Hull chief full of praise for Canaries

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins met Norwich boss Daniel Farke ahead of last season's dramatic 4-3 win for the Tigers at the KCom Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘They have the quality to score goals’ – Tigers threat is still a concern for Canaries

Daniel Farke is fully focussed on Norwich City maintaining their excellent form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video City’s goal-scoring form is ‘outstanding’ but Hull game is all that matters to Farke now

Teemu Pukki, is congratulated by Onel Hernandez after scoring City's fourth at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Midfield maestro a ‘major doubt’ but Buendia will be fit for City’s trip to lowly Hull

Moritz Leitner in action during City's 4-1 win at Swansea on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Signed in Norwich – Albon seals F1 seat with Toro Rosso thanks to Full Contact

Alexander Albon will race for Toro Rosso in Formula 1 come 2019, thanks to a superb season in F1 - and his contract signed in Norwich.
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists