Wroxham and Norwich United lead Norfolk's non-league charge

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020   
TT - Wroxham FC vs Bitton AFC in the FA Vase quarter final 29/02/2020

Fans will be looking forward to a return to Trafford Park where Wroxham are in FA Vase action - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norfolk’s leading non league sides open their gates for league and FA Vase action this weekend. 

With Dereham Town yet to start because of the Isthmian League’s reluctance, it is left to Wroxham and Norwich United – both looking to be among the front-runners in the Thurlow Nunn First Division – to fly the restart flag. 

Wroxham are in FA Vase action, with the visit of Milton Keynes Irish in the first round proper. 

United have a Premier Division trip to FC Clacton  

There is a Norfolk derby at Gorleston, where Thetford are the visitors. 

The First Division North schedule is also interrupted by the Vase, with Fakenham at home to Youtube side Hashtag United, Mulbarton Wanderers hosting Cogenhoe United and Norwich CBS at home to May & Baker.  In league action Sheringham travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves. 

Fakenham boss Andy Cunningham says the Ghosts are facing their biggest game in years.

The game is sold out and will also be live-streamed in full online and a highlights video will be produced by Hashtag for their large online following. With 533,000 subscribers on their channel, this is the most coverage Fakenham and their players have had in some time.


“In terms of the game, it is massive for the club," said Cunningham. "Let us just hope it's alright providing things go well from a Covid point of view. 

"Regardless of the result, it is good for the club, from the groundsman to the people doing work behind the scenes it will be a day we can all be proud of.”

The Ghosts are unbeaten in the league, but Cunningham believes they will be underdogs.

“I think it is exciting, we are the underdogs and I think if you were a betting man you wouldn't put much money on us, but you never know,” he said.

“We enjoy the underdog tag more than anything. Being the underdog gives you that little lift.

"Hashtag is used to playing on 3G and It going to be a typical Norfolk afternoon in December weather with a decent crowd, so you just never know."


Global
Sport
Non-League

