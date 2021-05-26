Another player in at Lynn - but who's on their way out?

Published: 6:00 AM May 26, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have completed part two of their summer overhaul after signing midfielder Munashe Sundire.

The 24-year-old's arrival is part of a major summer overhaul at The Walks, with the club already in talks with a number of players about their futures.

“Conversations will take place this week,” he said. “It’s not a pleasant thing, but something that needs to be done so they can look and get on with themselves as well. They become a name on a list and I think they deserve better than that.”

The player market is set to be flooded this summer as clubs cut their cloth after a season in which the global pandemic has seen the usual income streams dry up. However, that may not make it too much easier for Lynn to acquire their targets.

“We have made inroads and then with the amount of players who will be out there, we have to see what becomes available, but in the pecking order we are way down in the list,” said Culverhouse. “After speaking to players recently, I don’t think we are high on priority lists. We will wait and be patient and if the right player becomes available we will definitely make an inquiry.

“We have got people lined up, we know what we want, it is as plain as the nose on our faces what we need to survive in this league and hopefully with the right backing we will get it.”

Ethan Coleman was the first new signing, although he returns having plugged a gap when players were placed on furlough.

Sundire will be stepping up, having been on St Albans’ books last season, with previous spells at Kempston Rovers, Kettering Town, St Ives Town and Hemel Hempstead..

“It is another midfield player, it is someone who will give us a load of energy on the middle of the park and we need that, we need that physicality and that energy and he will bring that in abundance,” said Culverhouse.

The Lynn boss is awaiting news of Kyle Callan-McFadden's ankle injury. The central defender was at The Walks for Tuesday’s game against Solihull Moors, but will have to wear a protective boot for four weeks.

“He has had an X-ray and it has shown up a little crack in his ankle and he will have to have a scan now to see if there is any ligament damage, but it was a bad one,” said Culverhouse. “He really rolled it – it has probably come at the best time because it is the end of the season, but he is a massive part of what we are trying to do here.”



