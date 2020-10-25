New date for City of Norwich Half Marathon announced

The City of Norwich Half Marathon will now take place in October. Picture: Archant Archant

The City of Norwich Half Marathon has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 25.

Organisers announced on Monday that they had suspended entries due to the coronavirus outbreak and have now decided to move the date from its original April 5 to later in the year.

A statement on the event’s official website said: “Following our statement yesterday (Monday) and the government’s announcement today, it is clear to us that it is in the best interests of entrants, spectators, volunteers and local communities to postpone the race to the new date of 25 October 2020.

“Further details will follow by the end of Wednesday 18 March.

“These are unprecedented times and we appreciate your support and patience as we work to resolve this unfortunate situation.”