Stars reveal change of captaincy

King's Lynn Stars have handed new signing Josh Pickering the captaincy.

Aussie ace Pickering is a charismatic person with a strong personality and takes over the reins from Lewis Kerr, who wants to focus on his own performances.

Speaking from his home in Australia, Pickering admitted the offer came as a shock when boss Alex Brady approached him.

"It’s a very special thing to me to be asked to be captain,” he said. “I’m very honoured to do such a job and I was quite surprised when I was approached.

“We have a great bunch of lads in the team and I’m looking very forward to the coming season.

"I’ll be open and honest about set-ups and give the boys as much as I can give on what I feel is right.

“We are on the same team and we all need to be on the same page at a race track. I’d just like to create an atmosphere in the pits where any of us will be able to ask each other any question at any time.

"For me, a captain in my eyes can’t let his emotions get the better of him and always has to lead in a positive way and I’ll try my best to do so. It's an added pressure and hopefully it all goes well and we can have a good season both on and off the track."

Boss Brady added: “I’ve chosen Josh because I think he will be a good link between the three riders we’ve kept from 2021, and the four – or five with Jake Mulford - we’ve brought in for 2022.

“When speaking to Josh, the first thing that struck me was a real deep passion for winning, and someone who will give it his all every lap, heat and meeting.

“He also demands really high standards of himself, and of others, so he was a natural choice to be a leader.”

Meanwhile, former skipper Kerr has added Sam Masters and Nicolai Klindt to his testimonial line-up on Sunday March 20 at Lynn.

The event is set to attract a bumper crowd for popular Kerr with a strong line-up taking shape.

Kerr said: "Sam is now a top rider in the Premiership and can often beat anybody on his day. He's a loyal club man as well which is good to see nowadays in Britain. He's a safe rider to race against who always gives you room on the track.

"Nicolai is another rider like Sam who is so fast when he gets out in front. He's a typical Dane - always smartly turned out and gives his all. It's a shame he didn't race in Britain last season as I believe Ipswich missed his scoring potential when he decided to race in Poland.

"He has a lot of fans so it's a great chance for them to see him race on what will be a rare appearance in Britain."