New man in charge as King’s Lynn Stars give Allitt more time to recover

Peter Schroeck has joined King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Ian Bush

Peter Schroeck has joined King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Ian Bush

Peter Schroeck is the new man in charge of King’s Lynn Stars.

Stars' chief Dale Allitt Picture: Ian BurtStars' chief Dale Allitt Picture: Ian Burt

Schroeck, who was with the team for their stunning win at champions Poole on Thursday, takes charge to allow Dale Allitt more time to recover after being unwell at the start of the season.

And the man himself is thrilled to be back in the sport.

“This is great for me,” he said. “I’m honoured and proud to take up this position, although obviously not in the best of circumstances with Dale being unwell. Above anything else, I want to send Dale my very best wishes.

“It felt strange at the start of the season not having any involvement with a club, but then this opportunity came about and I am delighted to take on the challenge.

“I really enjoyed being back involved at Poole – we had a great win down there and all the boys welcomed me with open arms which I thank them for. I’m looking forward to my first home meeting on Monday – and I couldn’t have picked a bigger challenge than a good old-fashioned derby with Ipswich.”

Poultec Stars owner Keith Chapman said: “I would like to thank Scott Campos for his efforts as caretaker manager, he is a great friend of the club.

“But we felt we needed more stability during Dale’s absence and Peter has come along and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. We look forward to working with him.”

Schroeck was in charge of Rye House until last July when they were axed from the Premiership for financial reasons and has been waiting for an opportunity to get back into the sport.

As a rider he had spells at Rye House, Oxford and Wimbledon in the 80s and 90s.

