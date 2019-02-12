Search

More derby joy for Norwich City as Ladies hammer rivals

PUBLISHED: 12:02 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 14 February 2019

Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal. Picture: Archant

Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal. Picture: Archant

There was more derby joy for Norwich City this week when their ladies’ side saw off Ipswich Town 3-0.

Just a few days after Daniel Farke’s men cruised to a 3-0 win over the Blues, City Ladies repeated the feat with an excellent performance at Plantation Park.

Midfielder Reeanna Cook hit a brace of well taken goals, with substitute Chelsea Garrett coming off the bench to claim her second goal against the Blues this season.

Ipswich almost made the perfect start. Toni-Anne Wayne’s dangerous delivery found Natasha Thomas, who spotted the run of Jac Ball before playing her in, but the full-back was denied by the crossbar. Zoe Cossey was once again proving to be the main threat for the Blues and it wasn’t long before she made her presence felt. The mercurial winger was cursing her luck after gliding past four Norwich defenders but her driven effort dropped down off the crossbar with City keeper Hope Armstrong well beaten.

Ipswich failed to take advantage of their early dominance and soon found themselves behind after a stunning strike. Cook picked the ball up left of centre and with no Town players closing her down, she unleashed a terrific curling effort into the top right corner from 20 yards.

The Blues could have drawn level in the latter stages of the half but some miraculous goalkeeping heroics from Armstrong denied both debutant Amy Nash’s initial shot and Thomas’ close-range rebound.

Town got off to the worst possible start after the break as the Canaries doubled their lead through half-time substitute Garrett. The tall City forward broke into the Town area after pouncing on a loose ball before finding the back of the net despite the best efforts of Town keeper Sian Fagg and covering defender Harriet Petley. Ipswich began to become frustrated as the hosts started to gain total control of the game, with many of the Blues’ attempts on goal failing to test Armstrong.

The Canaries had a great chance to put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go but substitute Christina Papadopolou was denied excellently down to her right by Fagg. However, in the final minutes of the game, Norwich did wrap the game up as Cook netted her second of the night after bursting into the area and firing across Fagg into the far corner.

