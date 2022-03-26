Shock win over Halifax keeps Linnets' survival hopes alive

Match Report

King's Lynn Town kept their slim hopes of National League survival alive with an impressive 2-0 home win over high-flying Halifax at The Walks this afternoon.

Josh Barrett gave the Linnets the surprise lead in the 53rd minute and Gold Omotayo sealed the success in the first minute on injury time to secure a second victory in three games for Tommy Widdrington's team.

With Weymouth losing at Torquay, Lynn move up a place to 21st in the table and cut the gap to safety to seven points thanks to Aldershot losing 1-0 at Altrincham, although with the Shots still having a game in hand.

The visitors had seen a five-game winning streak end in midweek as they lost 3-1 away to promotion rivals Wrexham and they stuttered again - but only after having a goal disallowed for offside and missing a penalty in the first half.

The Linnets did have chances of their own though and Barrett volleyed a long-range effort against the bar early in the second half just before his goal, after Omotayo had headed Michael Clunan through on goal, with the skipper squaring for the forward to finish in the 53rd minute.

The hosts then had to withstand heavy pressure but found the goal needed to seal the win as Omotayo muscled his way through and slotted past the keeper in the first minute of added time, notching his fifth goal of the season.

Next Saturday provides a huge opportunity to keep applying the pressure on those above with a trip to Dover Athletic - although the division's bottom side were incredibly beaten 6-5 at Wrexham this afternoon, having been 5-2 in front in the 63rd minute thanks in part to a hat-trick from Lynn loanee Michael Gyasi.

LYNN (3-5-2): Jones; Denton, Coulson, Barrows; Sundire, McGavin, Clunan (C), Hargreaves, Scott; Barrett (Kurran-Browne 82), Omotayo. Unused subs: Fernandez, Bowry, Hickman, Charles

ATTENDANCE: 921