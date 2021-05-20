News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mystery man delivers major cash boost to King's Lynn Town

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:00 PM May 20, 2021   
The main stand at The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

The main stand at The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A mystery Norfolk man has delivered a major cash boost to King’s Lynn Town to “change the complexion” of the club according to owner Stephen Cleeve. 

An anonymous businessman will sponsor the Main Stand of The Walks next season for £25,000 to help the Linnets combat the financial difficulties brought about by the coronavirus during their National League Premier campaign. 

The benefactor, who hasn’t ever attended a King’s Lynn game at The Walks, doesn’t want anything in return other than to retain his anonymity. 

In a statement he said: “Although I have never visited The Walks (I have lived most of my life in deepest South Norfolk) I have, like many Norfolk sports fans, always kept an eye on how King's Lynn are doing.  

“Like many people I was saddened of the prospect that such a club with a long history were facing extreme financial difficulties whilst playing National League football.  

“It would, in my opinion, have been such a sad loss to the community and also to a lot of good people who have put in some seriously hard work over the years to keep the club alive. I feel fortunate that I have been able to make this contribution to assist the Linnets in the National League for next season, along with many others which will help keep this important football club alive.” 

The unique sponsorship deal, which won’t change the name of the Main Stand, could not have come at a better time for King’s Lynn. The Linnets are already starting to plan for next season and owner, Cleeve, hopes it can be the start of better times after a torrid campaign in the National League Premier. 

“I would like to thank on behalf of myself, our fans and everyone connected to King's Lynn Town FC for this very generous, selfless sponsorship,” he said. “It has been a very difficult season with the club borrowing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the government to stay afloat and it's gestures like this that move the light that much closer to the end of the tunnel.  

“Whilst the club is far from out of the woods this individual's donation has significantly changed the complexion and outlook for King's Lynn Town FC. What makes the gesture even more special is that the 'sponsor' has yet to even visit The Walks and this is something that I hope to resolve sooner rather than later.” 

