The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

PUBLISHED: 01:41 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 01:41 29 February 2020

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Mark Hewlett

Michael Walsh's remarkable unbeaten run remains intact after another stunning knockout performance.

The Cromer boxer has never been the distance as a professional and when he swung a huge right-hander that floored Tanzanian Armani Buriki 41 seconds into the second round it was clear that his 13th outing was going to go the same as the previous dozen.

Walsh showed genuine concern as Buriki was helped to his corner where he was treated for several minutes before referee Lee Cook was able to raise the winner's arm in triumph, much to the delight of a big crowd at The Halls in Norwich.

"He was talking on the way down," said Walsh. "I could see him as he fell. I don't now what he was saying but I knew he wasn't getting up."

Buriki was something of an unknown quantity for Walsh, 35, who was clearly giving away height and reach. Walsh showboated in the opening round but was caught a couple of times and had a bloody nose when the round ended. It was to signal a change of tack, and as soon as Walsh spotted an opening in the second round, he delivered in stunning, trademark style.

Walsh's hope is that he gets a shot at the British featherweight title. He can do little else but keep winning, keep proving his credentials and hope that the British Boxing Board of Control recognise them: it would be a shame if the Walsh boxing family which has provided two British champions, doesn't get the opportunity for a fairytale hat-trick.

There were also wins for Owen Blunden, Connor Vian, Bernardo Marime, Joe Steed, Stevi Levy and Liam Goddard.

Blunden beat Jose Aguilar 40:36. Referee Cook was less than impressed by Aguilar's persistent play-acting, chiding Blunden for not hurting him. Blunden responded to the Spaniard's taunting by throwing a few lumps, which did the job of shutting him up for a minute or two.

By round four it was a foregone conclusion, even though the visiting fighter had another talking to - blowing kisses isn't the done thing.

Vian, who lives at Briston, beat Sergio Gugliotta 40:36 in a perfect warm-up for a Southern Area super-welterweight title challenge.

Marime is a great entertainer, with a heavy punch, and Lee Hallett could do little to prevent him romping to a 40:36 win.

Steed won by the same score in a super-welterweight clash against Richard Samuels. Steed was always on top but a little frustrated perhaps by Samuels' defensive style.

Levy knew she was in for a tough fight against Gabriella Mezei. The Romanian caught the girl from King's Lynn a few times but Levy toughed it out, looked much improved and won it 39:38.

Goddard was chief support to Walsh and was nursing sore fists after six rounds against Josue Bendana, from Nicaragua. The man from Norwich won it 60:54, having hit Bendana with everything he had. The fourth round was his best - but Bendana had a head made of granite, and even though his legs wobbled a few times, he didn't quite go over.

