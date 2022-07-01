Mark Armstrong: Why does working as a team bring out best in runners?

Opinion

I spend half my life on Teams... the Microsoft messaging app we use at Archant.

I’ve always quite liked its name, if not quite the ubiquitous nature of it.

I actively dislike being in chat groups that have little to no bearing on me... I just don’t need those extra notifications in my life.

However, outside of the work arena, if there’s any excuse to be in a team then I’m in.

I grew up playing team sports, mostly football, and it’s only as an adult now that I realise how many values it taught me.

It’s why I particularly enjoyed Norfolk Gazelles’ Alex Moore Relay on Sunday.

I must confess that I mistakenly thought you had to be part of a club to be involved – hence my cheerleader role (you don’t).

However, after 16 miles on the Saturday I was more than happy to play the role of supporter to my wife Alison’s team, It’s a Runderful Life.

For those that aren’t aware of the event, there are three runners in each team. Runner one completes one lap (2.2 miles) whilst runners two and three complete two laps (4.4 miles) and then the team runs together for the final lap.

It was really enjoyable from a spectator’s point of view – as there was so much going on all the time in the changeovers.

The fact I was able to watch so much of it because there was a playground at the race HQ was very much appreciated. I was only disturbed when my children felt hungry... which was still significant but I’ll take that over the dreaded utterings of ‘I’m bored...’

It was clear from the very start that each runner was giving their all and the team aspect of it all was bringing out an extra layer of performance for many.

The faster teams had a good idea for how they were going to run the event, particularly the last leg when the teams ran together.

There were tactics at play. The stronger teams all decided to put their fastest runners in the last leg as they were the ones who had to run the whole event continuously, without a break.

It's a Runderful Life on their way to victory in the Open Female category at the Alex Moore Relay - Credit: Mark Armstrong

There were certainly a few runners in the pain cave when they came in for that last changeover – not least my wife, Alison, who I’ve never seen look in so much discomfort running!

The best teams had a plan... they had decided who was carrying the baton on the last leg prior to it starting and who was going to the front so other runners could draft on what was a pretty blustery day.

There were some great scenes at the end as a lot of teams finished hand-in-hand. There had clearly been a lot of teamwork for some in nursing the last runner around on the final leg. I really wouldn’t have wanted the anchor leg on that course!

Well done to all involved, especially to the Renegade Runners who won the overall event – they were in a class of their own and an example of how to run as a collective rather than just three individuals.

Alison’s team also took the Open Female category along with her Wymondham team-mates Claire Kent and Kate Gooding – great work from them.

I would definitely like to run the event next year so if anyone is looking for an injury-prone, mid-packer then drop me a message. Don’t all come at once.

Wroxham 5K

I’m really looking forward to the Wroxham 5K next Wednesday – the next race in the Sportlink Grand Prix 2022 series. It’s an event that I’ll always hold dear as it was the first time I broke the 20-minute barrier.

If I’m honest, I’m not really too sure what sort of shape I’ll be in for it as my legs are just starting to get used to the extra miles of marathon training. There’s barely been any interval training but I’m looking forward to a hard effort before really knuckling down into some more targeted marathon training.

Whatever happens, I’ll just enjoy being on the start line because if being injured teaches you one thing it is to appreciate making it there.