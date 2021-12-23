News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A family affair as Lynn boss signs his son

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:23 AM December 23, 2021
King’s Lynn Town have announced a new signing - manager's son Theo Widdrington.

Theo has joined on a loan deal until the end of January from Havant & Waterlooville. He started his career at Portsmouth, where he spent 13 years moving through the youth ranks  before being released and joining Bristol Rovers in 2018, where he made his debut in the EFL Trophy alongside former Lynn Loanee Zain Walker. He has also had loans spells at Bognor Regis (twice), Welling United and Hemel Hempstead. This season he has been on loan at Gosport Borough.

Father Tommy was appointed as Linnets boss two weeks ago.

