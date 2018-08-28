Search

Blow for Lowestoft Town as Robert Eagle leaves for former club

PUBLISHED: 16:09 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 13 November 2018

Robert Eagle has left Lowestoft Town to rejoin Leiston as a player-coach. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Robert Eagle has left Lowestoft Town to rejoin Leiston as a player-coach, subject to paperwork.

The former Norwich City midfielder only rejoined the Trawlerboys from their Suffolk rivals earlier this season but the offer of a coaching role at Victory Road has convinced the 31-year-old to perform a U-turn.

“Due to new management and family reasons, I’ve decided to go back to Leiston,” Eagle told the Lowestoft Town website. “I have enjoyed my time at Lowestoft as I always have but having been offered a new role at Leiston, I’ve made the decision to go back.”

Manager, Jamie Godbold, added: “Rob has U-turned and returned to Leiston as a player-coach under the new management there. It is a role Rob wanted to take up with Leiston for the geographical benefits to himself and also as that is the direction he wishes to take his football career long term.”

Conor McKendry’s loan spell at Lowestoft has also come to an end and he has returned to parent club Ipswich Town.

“I’d like to thank Conor for his time given to Lowestoft and thank Ipswich for the loan,” said Godbold. “Conor was undoubtedly a talented individual and I wish him all the very best.”

Lowestoft Town are in Suffolk Premier Cup action on Tuesday evening when they entertain Needham Market. It is expected that Andrew Fisk, Shaun Bammant and Adam Smith are all in the management’s plans to feature, in addition to Matty Castellan who was cup-tied against Leiston in mid-week. Josh Curry, Jacek Zielonka and Travis Cole remain long term casualties.

Live

