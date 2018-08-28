Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town 2 Biggleswade Town 1: Deeks’ double gives Blues a much needed win

PUBLISHED: 22:14 18 December 2018

Lowestoft Town's two goal hero Connor Deeks on the ball against Biggleswade last night Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft Town's two goal hero Connor Deeks on the ball against Biggleswade last night Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

It was an eventful evening for Connor Deeks as Lowestoft Town came from behind to beat Biggleswade 2-1 at the Amber Dew Events Stadium last night.

Deeks, who signed a new two-and-a-half year contract this week, scored twice to seal a win that lifted the Trawlerboys out of the Evostik Central relegation zone - but then blotted his copybook by being sent off late on.

Up against a side on a four match winning streak, Lowestoft started slowly and went behind after just eight minutes when Matt Ball converted from the penalty spot after a foul by keeper Elvijs Putnins.

Joe White should really have stretched Biggleswade’s lead on 16 minutes but he missed when it looked easier to score and from then on the hosts worked their way back into the match.

They got back on level terms eight minutes into the second half through a controlled header from Deeks and scored what proved to be the winner on 69 minutes when Deeks nodded home again.

The gloss was taken off Deeks’ night when he was shown a second yellow card in the third minute of injury time, but Lowestoft saw out the game to claim a first win in five in front of a crowd of 190.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

#includeImage($article, 225)

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead in Arlesey river

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

‘I blame care home for my mother’s death’ - Daughter of woman who died of hypothermia and pneumonia speaks out

Doreen Osborne was found in “a severely hypothermic state” after her home had been without central heating for three weeks as temperatures plunged below freezing. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists