Lowestoft Town 2 Biggleswade Town 1: Deeks’ double gives Blues a much needed win

Lowestoft Town's two goal hero Connor Deeks on the ball against Biggleswade last night Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

It was an eventful evening for Connor Deeks as Lowestoft Town came from behind to beat Biggleswade 2-1 at the Amber Dew Events Stadium last night.

Deeks, who signed a new two-and-a-half year contract this week, scored twice to seal a win that lifted the Trawlerboys out of the Evostik Central relegation zone - but then blotted his copybook by being sent off late on.

Up against a side on a four match winning streak, Lowestoft started slowly and went behind after just eight minutes when Matt Ball converted from the penalty spot after a foul by keeper Elvijs Putnins.

Joe White should really have stretched Biggleswade’s lead on 16 minutes but he missed when it looked easier to score and from then on the hosts worked their way back into the match.

They got back on level terms eight minutes into the second half through a controlled header from Deeks and scored what proved to be the winner on 69 minutes when Deeks nodded home again.

The gloss was taken off Deeks’ night when he was shown a second yellow card in the third minute of injury time, but Lowestoft saw out the game to claim a first win in five in front of a crowd of 190.