Lowestoft Town gearing up for eight league games in November

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 01 November 2019

Lowestoft's new signing Ollie Saunders and Coalville's Stuart Pierpoint in aerial combat during last Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Crown Meadow, which Coalville won 4-2 Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town are poised for a hectic spell of fixtures, with six league games in the space of just 18 days.

They face a total of eight matches in November, with three consecutive midweek dates coming up, and assistant manager Andy Reynolds views the busy period as an ideal opportunity for the Trawlerboys to get their season back on track.

Lowestoft are third from bottom of the Southern Central Premier Division but have as many as four games in hand on the teams around them and will start moving in the right direction if they can take advantage of some of their games in hand.

"It's good that we have got a lot of games coming up and they are all in the league," said Reynolds. "It gives us a chance to play catch-up and get some points on the board.

"What we need to do now is put a little run together and start moving up the table and with the players we have got here we are perfectly capable of doing that."

Lowestoft host fourth placed Banbury tomorrow before travelling to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday evening.

The packed scheduled then reads: November 9 - Hitchin (away), 12th - Kings Langley (home), 16th - Coalville Town (home), 19th - Biggleswade Town (away), 23rd - Rushden and Diamonds (away), 30th - Tamworth (away).

The Trawlerboys return to league action at the weekend after a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Coalville in the FA Trophy last time out.

"We were obviously disappointed with the result on Saturday but we actually have something to build on because after a poor first 45 minutes we played a lot better in the second half and we need to keep that going against Banbury," said Reynolds.

"From where we were 12 months ago we have a really good squad now and we need to start proving that out on the pitch on a regular basis."

The squad was boosted last weekend by the signing of former Norwich City, Grimsby Town and Braintree youngster Ollie Saunders, who made his debut against Coalville before being withdrawn a half-time in a tactical reshuffle.

"Ollie is a good, hard working young player who gives us another option on the left hand side of the pitch and were are delighted to have him here," added Reynolds.

