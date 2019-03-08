Lowestoft Town return their focus to league after cup distractions

Kyle Richardson brings the ball forward for Lowestoft Town during Tuesday evening's Southern League Challenge Cup tie against St Ives, which the visitors won 1-0 (see report on Page 59) Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be fully focused on league matters on Saturday - even though there is a big FA Cup tie coming up at Crown Meadow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft captain Travis Cole scoring their second goal against Leighton last weekend Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft captain Travis Cole scoring their second goal against Leighton last weekend Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Supporters are already looking forward to a Suffolk derby against Needham Market next weekend, with the prize for the winners a place in the third qualifying round.

But before that there is the small matter of a home game against Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern League Central Premier and manager Jamie Godbold is only focusing on that fixture at the moment.

After winning their opening two home games to move up to sixth in the table the Trawlerboys have suffered three successive defeats to drop down to fifth from bottom - and Godbold is desperate to get back to winning ways against a side who are immediately below them.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a good FA Cup draw for us and it will be a big occasion for both clubs but at the moment all I am thinking about is the league," he said. "It's important we get back to winning ways as quickly as possible and we will be doing our utmost to achieve that against a good footballing side who are new to our division."

Godbold says his team will be going into the match in good spirits despite following up their FA Cup win over Leighton Town with a 1-0 home defeat in the League Challenge Cup against St Ives on Tuesday evening.

"Even though we lost the game that was probably the best we have played all season," he said. "It was just one of those nights when nothing went for us in front on goal - we even missed a late penalty. I don't think we would have scored even if the match had lasted a couple days - but the performance was a good one and we need to repeat it against Bromsgrove."

Connor Deeks, Josh Curry and Andrew Fisk will again be missing with minor knocks, having sat out both cup ties, but all should in contention for the Needham Market game. On the plus side Shaun Bammant is back after serving a three match ban, giving Godbold a decision to make with Jake Reed and new boy Malachi Linton, who has two goals in three games to his name, also in the mix.

"Having three top strikers like that to choose from is the sort of headache managers like," added Godbold,