Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town return their focus to league after cup distractions

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 September 2019

Kyle Richardson brings the ball forward for Lowestoft Town during Tuesday evening's Southern League Challenge Cup tie against St Ives, which the visitors won 1-0 (see report on Page 59) Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Kyle Richardson brings the ball forward for Lowestoft Town during Tuesday evening's Southern League Challenge Cup tie against St Ives, which the visitors won 1-0 (see report on Page 59) Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be fully focused on league matters on Saturday - even though there is a big FA Cup tie coming up at Crown Meadow.

Lowestoft captain Travis Cole scoring their second goal against Leighton last weekend Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft captain Travis Cole scoring their second goal against Leighton last weekend Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Supporters are already looking forward to a Suffolk derby against Needham Market next weekend, with the prize for the winners a place in the third qualifying round.

But before that there is the small matter of a home game against Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern League Central Premier and manager Jamie Godbold is only focusing on that fixture at the moment.

After winning their opening two home games to move up to sixth in the table the Trawlerboys have suffered three successive defeats to drop down to fifth from bottom - and Godbold is desperate to get back to winning ways against a side who are immediately below them.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a good FA Cup draw for us and it will be a big occasion for both clubs but at the moment all I am thinking about is the league," he said. "It's important we get back to winning ways as quickly as possible and we will be doing our utmost to achieve that against a good footballing side who are new to our division."

Godbold says his team will be going into the match in good spirits despite following up their FA Cup win over Leighton Town with a 1-0 home defeat in the League Challenge Cup against St Ives on Tuesday evening.

"Even though we lost the game that was probably the best we have played all season," he said. "It was just one of those nights when nothing went for us in front on goal - we even missed a late penalty. I don't think we would have scored even if the match had lasted a couple days - but the performance was a good one and we need to repeat it against Bromsgrove."

Connor Deeks, Josh Curry and Andrew Fisk will again be missing with minor knocks, having sat out both cup ties, but all should in contention for the Needham Market game. On the plus side Shaun Bammant is back after serving a three match ban, giving Godbold a decision to make with Jake Reed and new boy Malachi Linton, who has two goals in three games to his name, also in the mix.

"Having three top strikers like that to choose from is the sort of headache managers like," added Godbold,

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

WATCH: See inside Norfolk’s pub of the year

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman, winners of the Pub of the Year 2019 at the Eat Norfolk Food And Drink Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two people rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach

Hunstanton RNLI rescued two people from Brancaster wreck sands. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘This is another step towards a genuinely promising future:’ Boost for town’s high street

Historic buildings are set to be revitalised across the country - including South Lowestoft, which is set to be supported through the High Street's Heritage Action Zone scheme. Picture: Historic England

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

It’s here! Towns gear up ahead of 1940s weekend

Launch of the Holt 1940s weekend in September. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Connor Southwell: Time for a sharp intake of breath...

Daniel Farke faces another stern early-season test when Manchester City come to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk towns bag share of £95m fund to revamp high streets

King's Lynn is one of the four towns to be awarded transformational funding. Picture: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists