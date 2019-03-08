Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Lowestoft Town beat Halesowen 5-1 to move five points clear of drop zone

PUBLISHED: 21:55 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:01 19 March 2019

Jake Reed, who went on to score a hat-trick, celebrates netting Lowestoft Town's second of the night against Halesowen Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Jake Reed, who went on to score a hat-trick, celebrates netting Lowestoft Town's second of the night against Halesowen Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

In-form striker Jake Reed made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Lowestoft Town recorded another impressive win to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

The Trawlerboys followed up their 3-1 success at St Neots on Saturday by turning on the style again at the Amber Dew Events Stadium to see off another side involved in the battle for safety.

They got off to a dream start by scoring three times in the first 13 minutes, with the opener coming after just 20 seconds.

The first attack of the game ended with a Halesowen player putting the ball in his own net and it got even better after eight minutes when Shaun Bammant flicked on Jack Wilkinson’s long throw and Reed scored with a well struck half volley.

The pressure continued as Rossi Jarvis’ header was cleared off the line and it was no surprise when Connor Deeks converted from Adam Smith’s free-kick to make it 3-0.

Lowestoft looked in complete control but any thoughts that the game was done and dusted disappeared on the half hour mark when a familiar face pulled one back. Former Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion striker Lee Hughes may be 42 now but he still knows where the back of the net is and proved it by firing a powerful volley past keeper Nick Hayes, who was making his home debut.

It was a shock to the system but Lowestoft reacted well and could easily have added to their tally before the break, with Reed, Deeks and Bammant all going close.

The hosts needed a fourth goal to kill off the game and finally got it in the 68th minute when Reed scored his second. A long ball gave him a run on goal and the in-form striker, who got all three goals at St Neots, beat two defenders before firing home into the bottom corner. The icing on the cake came three minutes from time when Reed chipped keeper Dan Platt to make it five.

Lowestoft Town: Hayes, Curry, Wilkinson, Deeks, Jarvis, Tann, Fisk (Pollock 42), Williams, Reed (Wren 90), Bammant (Zielonka 84), Smith. Sub not used: Putnins. Att: 389.

Fakenham Town reached the final of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup when they beat Newmarket Town 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The visitors took after just five minutes through Jack Hurrell with the Jockeys getting back on level terms just before the break when Ben Robinson’s shot was helped in by Sam Gomarsall.

Swaffham Town were beaten 2-0 at home by Holland FC in the Division One Knock-Cup semi-final.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Is this the way to stop offshore wind farm developers carving up miles of our region’s countryside?

The East of England is rapidly becoming established a UK powerhouse for offshore energy. Pictured is the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT.

Capita bosses grilled by councillors over growth failures and £4m payout

Outside Capita's offices in Bournemouth, Dorset. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Skip hire firm boss faces prison over worker death

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Wanted man arrested at Norwich railway station after falling asleep on train

British Transport Police arrested a wanted man, who had fallen asleep on a train, at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists