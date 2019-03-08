Search

Lowestoft Town prepare for two vital relegation battles in the space of four days

15 March 2019

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams chases down Josh Ezewele. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town are gearing themselves up for two crucial relegation battles in the space of four days.

The Trawlerboys travel to St Neots, the side immediately above them in the Evostik South Central table, on Saturday before hosting Halesowen, who are just below them, on Tuesday evening.

It’s hardly make or break just yet, with Lowestoft only one point from safety and seven games to be played after the midweek clash at the Amber Dew Events Stadium. But there’s absolutely no doubt that the two basement battles will have a big bearing on who stays up and who goes down - and assistant manager Andy Reynolds says his players are ready for the big challenges that lie ahead.

“Every game is important from now on in but obviously these two have an extra touch of spice to them as they are against sides in and around us in the table,” he said.

“They will be big tests of the players’ ability - and their mentality too. They can’t go into the games with a fear of losing because that could affect their performances.

“It’s all about having a positive mindset. If we could win the games it would put us in a much stronger position and that is obviously our target, even though we know we will have to play well to do that.”

The Trawlerboys go into Saturday’s match in Cambridgeshire with three successive defeats behind them against top eight sides, but Reynolds saw enough in last weekend’s 4-2 reverse at Alvechurch to remain in a positive mood.

“On Saturday we played well at times against a good side but defended three set-pieces poorly and got punished for it,” he said. “That is something we have got to tightened up on between now and the end of the season.

“If we get that right at St Neots, and play as well as we can do, then we are quite capable of coming away with a positive result.”

Lowestoft will be travelling to St Neots with plenty of options now Jacek Zielonka and Adam Smith are back to full fitness after injuries. Armani Schaar is also now closing on a return and that would leave just longer-term absentees Travis Cole and Kieran Higgs on the sidelines.

