Lowestoft beaten on penalties at Leiston in Suffolk Premier Cup

Travis Cole in action for Lowestoft against Gorleston. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town bowed out of the Suffolk Premier Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Leiston Town.

Both sides missed a couple of spot-kicks - Jack Wilkinson and Connor Deeks being the men to convert for the visitors - with Ben Fowler’s failed attempt eventually settling the issue.

Leiston took the lead after 28 minutes when Bryon Lawrence tucked the ball past keeper Elvijs Putnins. Harrison Bacon struck a rising drive against the bar after the break but Lowestoft, who went into the game unbeaten in six games, kept battling away. And they got back on level terms on 77 minutes when defender Travis Cole powered home a header from a free-kick to score for the first time since returning from injury.

Matt Blake almost won it late on for Leiston when his effort was blocked on the line - but in the end it didn’t matter as the tie went straight to penalties after 90 minutes.