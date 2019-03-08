Gallery

Adam Smith nets on landmark appearance for but it’s not enough for Trawlerboys

Three second-half goals put Lowestoft Town to the sword at Crown Meadow as Rushall Olympic emerged with all three points.

Adam Smith was making his 400th appearance for Lowestoft and marked the occasion with a goal but joy soon turned to despair as Rushall took victory.

Lowestoft made one change to the starting line up from the team that had beaten Halesowen in midweek with Kyle Barker replacing Andrew Fisk who dropped to the bench.

Although Lowestoft made a promising start they were hit by the Pics taking a sixth-minute lead. A quick counter saw Danny Waldron get in a left-footed strike which Nick Hayes could only parry and Aram Solemon was on hand to turn in the loose ball.

Lowestoft responded well and from a Jack Wilkinson cross, Shaun Bammant’s header was cleared off the line by Orrin Pendley.

Smith’s ball over the defence found Jake Reed but this time the in form striker could only find the side netting. Rushall failed to note the danger as Reed levelled the scores in the 16th minute. Wilkinson again sent the ball across from the left, Bammant flicked on and Reed held off Brian Smikle as he turned and volleyed into the net.

Lowestoft were looking good at this stage and from a Josh Curry free kick, Adam Tann’s close range header was brilliantly turned round the post by the diving Matt Sargeant. Lowestoft took the lead in the 32nd minute following a foul on Reed just outside the area. Smith stepped up to send a free kick round the wall into the bottom corner of the net.

Rushall brought on Ben Lund at the break and the change paid dividends as they equalised five minutes after the break. The Trawlerboys’ defence had already been warned as Joe Hull volleyed wide but from the next attack Tyler Lyttle crossed from the right, Hayes couldn’t get a decent punch on the ball and the big centre back volleyed home.

Another foul on Reed gave Smith a chance for a second free kick but this time his effort grazed the crossbar.

Rushall took a 72nd lead as the Lowestoft defence was caught out by a quick counter as the ball was quickly played back and the Pics’ top scorer pounced to send a neat lob over Hayes into the net.

Lowestoft desperately tried to get back into the game but as they pushed forward Waldron was again able to take advantage of the open spaces to add a fourth goal for the visitors.

Lowestoft Town: Hayes, Curry, J Wilkinson, Deeks (Sub Pollock 17), Jarvis, Tann (Douglas 75), Barker, Williams, Reed, Bammant, Smith. Subs not used: Fisk, Zielonka, Putnins

Rushall Olympic: Sargeant, Lyttle, Smikle, Whittall I (Lund 46, (Bridgwater 87)), Hull, Pendley, Maye, O’Callaghan, Waldron, Sammons, Solemon. Subs not used: Slinn, Berry

Referee: Mr G Byrne

Attendance: 487

