Stratford Town 3 Lowestoft Town 2: Late misery for Trawlerboys in CSS Challenge Cup semi-final

Lowestoft Town missed out on a place in the CSS Challenge Cup Final after conceding two late goals at Stratford on Tuesday night.

The Blues were leading 2-1 with four minutes plus injury time to play, but the hosts then turned an exciting semi-final on its head.

The Trawerboys suffered a blow after just six minutes when Travis Cole, who only recently returned to action from a long-term ankle injury, had to be substituted, with young Cion Wren replacing him.

The home side who had the bulk of the play in the opening period but Jamie Godbold’s side stood firm however and went in front on 37 minutes when goalkeeper Ross Etheridge was caught in no man’s land and Adam Tann headed home.

Lowestoft wasted a great chance to extend their lead just after the interval. Reed was brought down by Albi Skendi and the referee pointed to the spot but the penalty was brilliantly saved by Etheridge.

The visitors were made to pay for their wastefulness on 64 minutes when Stratford got back on level terms, Chris Cole converting from close range as the ball went through Elvijs Putnins’ legs.

But four minutes later the Trawlerboys were back in front after being awarded another penalty following a foul by the keeper, with Connor Deeks making no mistake.

It was all square again on 86 minutes when Wilson Carvalho netted after Will Grocott’s effort had come back off the post and the comeback was complete three minutes later as Cox headed home Grocott’s cross.

Gorleston suffered a seventh straight defeat in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division when they went down 4-0 at FC Clacton, with Jordan Larter (3), Adam Hampson (24), an own goal (75) and Karl Andrade (77) doing the damage.

Thetford Town lost 2-1 at Haverhill Rovers (Nathan Clarke).

Swaffham Town maintained their late charge for the Division One North title with a comfortable x-x home win over Felixstowe and Walton Reserves thanks to goals from Joe Jackson, Ryan Pearson and Dan Tindall. The win moved them up to second place, five points behind leaders Harleston Town with two games in hand.