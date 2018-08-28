Lowestoft’s home match against Halesowen Town postponed ‘due to waterlogged pitch’

The Amber Dew Events Stadium, home of Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town’s scheduled home match against Halesowen Town on Saturday (December 22) has been postponed.

The club announced this morning that the game has had to be called off “due to a waterlogged pitch.”

With Lowestoft looking to build on Tuesday night’s home win in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central Division, the scheduled match against bottom of the table Halesowen Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium will now be rearranged.

A club spokesman said: “This afternoon’s match against Halesowen has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”