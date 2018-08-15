Lowestoft Town 0 St Ives: More late misery for the Trawlerboys

Published: 4:28 PM August 15, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

There was more late misery for Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night in their first home game of the season in the new Evostik Southern League Central Division.

Having been sunk by a late penalty in their opening game at Halesowen on Saturday Jamie Godbold's side conceded a goal from open play in injury-time against St Ives to suffer a second successive 1-0 defeat.

After soaking up some early pressure the Blues went close to taking the lead after 12 minutes when Josh Curry headed Adam Tann's corner just over the bar.

St Ives hit back, with Munashe Sundire unable to keep his header down from a good position and Declan Rogers firing over when well placed, but it was an even game, with both teams having spells of possession.

Matt Brown's 25 yard drive hit the side netting and Curry fired just over as the Blues pressed, but it then took a great block from Curry to deny St Ives after Sundire had taken the ball past Elvijs Putnins.

Jacek Zielonka sent a fierce drive just over on the hour mark as the Blues continued to threaten in front of a crowd of 393 while Connor Deeks glanced a header just wide.

But it was the visitors who nicked it late on when subsitute Dylan Wilson fired home.