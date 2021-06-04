New Zealand cricket sensation Devon Conway was 'made in Norfolk'

Published: 8:21 AM June 4, 2021

Devon Conway will be known to England fans as the man who made history against them this week – but those with a longer memory may remember him from his time in Norfolk.

The South Africa-born batsman made his test debut for New Zealand against England, and became only the seventh man to hit 200 in his first outing.

He helped the Black Caps to 378 all out, leaving England with work to do heading into the third day at Lord's.

It helped announced him on the world stage, but before he was starring in international cricket he was turning out for Vauxhall Mallards in Norfolk.

Conway represented the Halvergate-based outfit in 2015, before the club folded four years later.

He made a lightning start to his time in Norfolk, knocking 90 on his debut before producing an unbeaten 125 in a draw against Horsford a week later.

The left-hander's time in Norfolk would be short lived, though, as his obvious talent saw him move back to his native South Africa to play for Gauteng from August 2015.

You may also want to watch:

And two years later he moved to New Zealand to pursue a professional career.

His batting prowess saw him named Men's Domestic Player of the Year in March 2019, before it was announced the following year he would be eligible to represent the country.

In the aftermath of Conway's superb Lord's showing, fans and former Norfolk teammates took to social media to sing his praises.

Connor Green said: "Madness to think I've batted with Devon Conway on numerous occasions playing for Mallards back in the day. Absolute gun and all round top bloke."

Simon Ball added: "Devon Conway played for Vauxhall Mallards in Norfolk in 2015 and 2016 in the East Anglian Premier League for whom I was scorer. Great bloke with a really professional attitude."

And Twitter user @tfid23 simply added: "Devon Conway – Made in Norfolk."