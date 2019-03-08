Gallery

Leeds AC's Philip Sesemann and Cambridge & Coleridge's Holly Archer take victories at Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic

The start of the Lord Mayor's 5k Road Race 2019 from Whitefriars Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Leeds City AC's Philip Sesemann took victory in the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic on Saturday in 14:35.

Holly Archer on her way to winning the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Holly Archer on her way to winning the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 26-year-old edged out Cambridge & Coleridge AC's Jonathan Escalante-Phillips (14:40) by four seconds and claim the £500 first prize money. Brighton & Hove City AC's Stephen Ferroni was third in 14:44 and Norfolk's top finisher was Piers Arnold (City of Norwich AC), whose time of 14:59 was enough to earn fifth place overall.

Cambridge & Coleridge's Holly Archer won the women's event in 16:50 with the 25-year-old proving to be in a class of her own in the female field.

CoNAC athlete Isabel Rodriguez produced a fine run to take second place in 17:44 whilst Bure Valley Harriers' Faith Viney continued her excellent year with third place in 17:58.

A total of 220 runners were due to toe the start line for the race, which is aimed at elite road racers, with 190 competitors earning the famous Lord Mayor's 5K mug as recognition they completed the event.

Philip Sesemann on his way to winning the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Philip Sesemann on his way to winning the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The race, which takes part just before the Lord Mayor's procession, has become very popular with runners since the first staging of the event in 1996.

This year saw changes to the criteria for entry as female entrants had to demonstrate they had attained a sub 22-minute 5K to gain a place whilst the men had to have a sub 20-minute clocking since January 1, 2018.

On the day male and female runners must be through the 3K point in 12 minutes and 13:12 minutes respectively or they asked to retire from the course.

The race starts at Whitefriars and finishes in Tombland as runners tackle a tough two-lap course, which heads through Tombland, Castle Meadow, and Red Lion Street before turning at the St Stephen's roundabout.

Action from the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Leeds City AC's Phiip Sesemann about to enter the home straight. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Leeds City AC's Phiip Sesemann about to enter the home straight. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

CoNAC's Tim Angell in action at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood CoNAC's Tim Angell in action at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Colchester Harriers' AC's Adrian Mussett in action at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Colchester Harriers' AC's Adrian Mussett in action at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The start of the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The start of the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The leading pack at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The leading pack at the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Runners warm up before the race. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Runners warm up before the race. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

From left - George Gay, Gary Crush and Ryan Davidson battle it out. Picture: Jamie Honeywood From left - George Gay, Gary Crush and Ryan Davidson battle it out. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

