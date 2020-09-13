Local football: Dereham cup victory marred by injury as Wroxham march on

Dereham and Wroxham safely into draw for FA Cup first qualifying round

FA Cup preliminary round

A serious injury to Whitton goalkeeper George Bugg marred Dereham Town’s 3-2 win as the visiting goalkeeper suffered a double leg break.

An accidental collision resulted in the injury meaning the game was held up as players waited for an ambulance to arrive. Upon the restart Toby Hilliard put the Magpies in front in the 19th minute but the visitors pulled level just after the half-hour mark. However, Ryan Crisp instantly restored Dereham’s lead with a cool finish. Whitton restored parity before the break, but 10 minutes from time, Hilliard drilled home the winner.

Wroxham are through to the first qualifying round thanks to a 3-1 win over Gorleston. Jamie Forshaw opened the scoring with a long-range effort before James Cooper doubled the Yachtsmen’s lead early in the second half from the penalty spot. Harley Black made it 3-0 with a fine left-footed effort before Peter Lambert pulled one back for the Greens late on.

Thetford’s participation in the FA Cup is over for another season as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Potton whilst Diss Town lost 4-0 at Stamford.

Thurlow Nunn

Norwich United maintained their bright start to the season with a 2-1 win against Woodbridge at Plantation Park. Louis Mason and Matt Daniels got the goals as the Planters made it seven points from their first three games.

Norwich sit just behind Kirkley & Pakefield, who have maximum points from their three games so far as they beat Stanway Rovers 3-2 on Saturday. The Royals looked in superb form again as goals from Danny Conroy, Kyle Haylock and Cameron Russell saw them collect victory again.

Goals from Nick Castellan and Billy Smith couldn’t stop Swaffham Town going down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Hadleigh United.

Fakenham Town maintained their fine start to the new season in Division One North as they secured their third win in a row with a 3-0 victory at home against Leiston Reserves thanks to goals from Josh Youngs and Ashley Jarvis (2).

Downham Town were made to work for all three points as they saw off the challenge of Debenham, 3-2 at home. Joe Jackson bagged a brace whilst Ryan Pearson was also on the scoresheet.

Mulbarton cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Haverhill Borough courtesy of goals from Callum Olpin, Sam Whiting, Toby Oliver and Karol Wengrzik whilst Great Yarmouth eased to a 2-0 success over AFC Sudbury Reserves – Jamie Smith getting both the goals.

Norwich CBS went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Wanderers whilst Sheringham played out a goalless draw at Cornard.

Anglian Combination

Caister made it two wins out of two in the Premier Division as they swept to a 5-1 win at home against Wroxham Reserves as George Barnden netted four. Goals from Ryan Swift and Nathan Stone helped Harleston Town to all three points against the UEA as Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers maintained their fine start with a 3-2 win over Bradenham Wanderers - James Smith, Jimmy Taylor and Tom Columbine got the goals.

Robbie Friers got the only goal of the game in Blofield United’s 1-0 win over Scole United whilst Norwich CEYMS and Acle United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Goals from Sam Clay, Connor Swann and Ritchie High gave Waveney all three points at home to Mundford as Mattishall beat Long Stratton 2-1 thanks to goals from Ricky Bevis and Orren Oliver.

Aylsham are top of Division One on goal difference after a 3-1 win at Easton thanks to goals from Owen Collier, Fletcher Dyson and Tom Bush. Sprowston Athletic sit just behind after they smashed seven without reply past Fakenham Town Reserves - Jordan Buckle hitting a hat-trick in the process. Veteran striker Jack Defty got the only goal of the game in Heacham’s 1-0 win against Gorleston Reserves whilst Chris Halls bagged a brace in Yelverton’s 3-1 victory against Thetford Rovers.

Ryan Beeson got both of Stalham Town’s goals in their 2-1 success at East Harling as goals from Liam Kindred, Charlie Smith and Brad Rivett helped Attleborough Town to a 3-1 win against Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Wymondham eased to a 3-0 win over Bungay Town as Watton United and Norwich United U21s played out a 2-2 draw.