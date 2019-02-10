Local football round-up: Magpies’ resurgence continues; blow for Wroxham; Caister open up gap at top of Anglian Combination

Wymondham celebrate a goal in their 2-2 draw with Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

Bostik North

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Free-scoring Dereham Town continued their recent resurgence and eased their relegation fears with an impressive 5-2 win at home to Barking.

The Magpies got their noses in front in the fifth minute thanks to Ryan Crisp’s smart finish and the striker was denied a second shortly after thanks to a fine save by Barking keeper Tim Brown.

The visitors almost got back on level terms but Nana Boakye-Yiadom saw his effort come off the crossbar in the 34th minute. It was the let-off Dereham needed and five minutes before the break Adam Hipperson struck a superb volley to make it 2-0.

Joe Gatting made it 3-0 early in the second half but Barking pulled one back through Boakye-Yiadom. Gatting then grabbed his second of the afternoon before Dereham made it 5-1 thanks to Rhys Logan’s excellent finish. Barking pulled one back late on through Joseph Oluwatibi.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division

Wroxham’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division title hopes suffered a blow as they went down to a 1-0 defeat to Walsham-le-Willows.

Andy Cusack got the only goal of the game as Walsham-le-Willows leapfrogged the Yachtsmen into third place in the table.

Aaron Sanders was on the scoresheet for Great Yarmouth Town but couldn’t stop the Bloaters slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Hadleigh, whose goals came through Kyron Andrews and Kris Rose.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Kirkley & Pakefield went down to a 5-3 defeat at Whitton United.

Thurlow Nunn First Division North

Harleston Town went four points clear at the top of the table after a 5-1 win over Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers saw their title hopes fade as they were beaten 3-1 at Diss Town. Wanderers took the lead through Ben Thompson but the home side ran out worthy winners courtesy of goals from Connor Kerry, Ash Baxter and Josh Lucroft.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Swaffham moved to within four points of Mulbarton, with three games in hand, after a 2-1 win at Debenham LC. Kyle Plumb and Sam Carter got the goals for the Pedlars.

Fakenham Town are in sixth place as goals from Connor Charlesworth and Harry Exley saw the Ghosts ease to a 2-0 win over Wisbech St Mary but King’s Lynn Reserves were well beaten 3-0 at home against Lakenheath.

It was a bad day at the office for Norwich CBS as they went down to a 6-2 defeat at home to March Town. Stephen Drake and James Page got the goals for CBS.

Anglian Combination Premier Division

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Caister opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division but they were made to work hard for it before seeing off Wroxham Reserves 3-2.

Harley Clements (2) and Jordan Stanton got the goals for the leaders, who moved clear of second-placed Long Stratton, who were in Mummery Cup semi-final action. A James Bemrose double and a Charlie Deakin booked Stratton’s place in the final after a 3-0 win over Mundford.

In other league matters Sheringham beat Norwich United Under-21s 6-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Ben Boyce as well as goals from Shane Cox (2) and Dale Wilton.

Norwich CEYMS and Wymondham fought out an exciting 2-2 draw – Jack Smith and William Stenner got the goals for the home side whilst Daniel Mace and Liam Moriaty replied for the south Norfolk outfit.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Goals from Xavier Huckle and Joshua Macann earned Mattishall at 2-1 win over Bradenham Wanderers, whose goal came from Sam Childerhouse.

Luke Bailey got the only goal of the game as Beccles won at Waveney whilst Hellesdon (Jack Hurrell) and Scole United (Thomas Dade) fought out a 1-1 draw.

Anglian Combination First Division

Leaders Yelverton suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Fakenham Town Reserves.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Ghosts’ second string’s goals came through Jay Myhill, Luke Gray and Callum Brain whilst Daniel King and Lewis Clarry were on the scoresheet for Yelverton, who are just a point clear of Mundford, who have two games in hand.

Goals from Jack Barnett, Matthew Johnson and Daniel Bareham gave East Harling all three points at home to Stalham whilst Reepham Town eased to a 4-0 win against North Walsham Town - Leon Huckle, Ryan James Britcher, Martin Bramble, Lewis Draper getting the goals.

Aaron Roberts and Ben Cissell were on the scoresheet in Easton’s 3-1 win at Thetford Rovers whilst Ryan Swift and James Baughurst got the goals in the UEA’s win against Watton United.

Aylsham’s match at home to Bungay was postponed.

Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Norwich CEYMS' 2-2 draw with Wymondham Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich CEYMS manager Rob McCoombe . Picture: Sonya Duncan Norwich CEYMS manager Rob McCoombe . Picture: Sonya Duncan