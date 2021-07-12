Picture gallery: Linnets in training

Gallery

The new-look full-time King's Lynn Town return to action on Tuesday with the visit of Russell Martin's MK Dons (7pm).

The Linnets spent Monday at their new temporary training base - the home of Heacham FC - with manager Ian Culverhouse putting most of his squad through their paces.

New signing Luis Hernandez took part, as did fellow defender Pierce Bird, new goalkeeper, former Norwich City stopper Paul Jones, and strikers Junior Morias and Gold Omotayo.

Defenders Aaron Jones and Kyle McFadden-Jones were busy elsewhere working on their rehab after injuries which saw them miss the end of last season.

This is the first week the Linnets have been a full-time club, as Culverhouse looks to consolidate the club as a National League team.

The Linnets face MK Dons on Tuesday and then entertain Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Friday night (7pm).

