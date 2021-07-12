News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Picture gallery: Linnets in training

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM July 12, 2021   
King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

Ian Culverhouse and players during a training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

The new-look full-time King's Lynn Town return to action on Tuesday with the visit of Russell Martin's MK Dons (7pm).

The Linnets spent Monday at their new temporary training base - the home of Heacham FC - with manager Ian Culverhouse putting most of his squad through their paces.

Former Norwich City keeper Paul Jones working with assistant manager and former stopper Paul Bastock

Former Norwich City keeper Paul Jones working with assistant manager and former stopper Paul Bastock - Credit: Ian Burt

New signing Luis Hernandez took part, as did fellow defender Pierce Bird, new goalkeeper, former Norwich City stopper Paul Jones, and strikers Junior Morias and Gold Omotayo.

Junior Morias at King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

Summer signing Junior Morias - Credit: Ian Burt

Defenders Aaron Jones and Kyle McFadden-Jones were busy elsewhere working on their rehab after injuries which saw them miss the end of last season.

This is the first week the Linnets have been a full-time club, as Culverhouse looks to consolidate the club as a National League team. 

The Linnets face MK Dons on Tuesday and then entertain Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Friday night (7pm).

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

Ethan Coleman - back again after a successful loan last season - Credit: Ian Burt

Dan Bowry at King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

New signing Dan Bowry - Credit: Ian Burt

Munashe Sundire at King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

New midfielder Munashe Sundire - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse watching proceedings

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse watching proceedings - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC.

King's Lynn Town pre-season training session at Heacham FC - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

