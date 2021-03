Published: 4:34 PM March 26, 2021

King's Lynn Town have announced another new signing - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have signed another new player.

Ethan Coleman has joined the Linnets, until the end of the season, from Brackley Town and will be included in manager Ian Culverhouse's squad for the home game against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Coleman, 21 years old, was last at Brackley Town after leaving Championship side Reading.