'It was great to get out there' - Stars comeback man Bridger

Published: 6:00 AM May 14, 2021

Comeback man Lewis Bridger has completed his first laps at King’s Lynn since joining the club and is ‘raring to go’ for Monday’s clash with Ipswich.

Bridger quit the sport at the end of 2017, but made a decision to return during the winter and the Minors and Brady Stars will start him in the reserve position.

He looked impressive as he took his first laps of the Adrian Flux Arena track and was enjoying it so much he pulled a wheelie.

“It was great to get out there, I’m pleased,” he said. “I felt good and I was really pleased with the new equipment I’m using, it all seemed to go really well.”

Bridger admits he had butterflies before Monday’s press and practice session.

“I think I could only sleep for about four hours on Sunday night, I was nervous and excited at the same time,” he said.

“I’ll be the same against Ipswich on Monday I’m sure I will, but I’m a determined character and I’m ready for the challenge.

“I’m not going to put myself under any pressure, I just want to go out there and get the best score I can to help the team.

“I think we have a good team and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Lewis Bridger during press and practice ahead of King's Lynn Stars' opener against Ipswich Witches - Credit: Ian Burt

The rivalry between Lynn and Ipswich has been hyped up in the build-up to the event.

“I don’t get into all that,” said Bridger. “I just want to go out there and ride my bike, I don’t read too much into the headlines and the way the meeting has been built up.

“I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere on Monday and the fans will be well and truly up for it.

“I’m not going to set myself any targets, I’m just going to do my best. I’m still not quite where I want to be fitness wise, but I’ll get there.”

Ticket details for Monday are available from the club’s official website kingslynn-speedway.com with big demand expected.