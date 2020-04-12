Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth Town appoint experienced Stewart Larter as assistant boss

PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 12 April 2020

Stewart Larter has joined Great Yarmouth Town Picture: David Hardy

Stewart Larter has joined Great Yarmouth Town Picture: David Hardy

Archant

Stewart Larter has joined Great Yarmouth Town as assistant manager – having started the season in charge of arch-rivals Gorleston.

Also joining the Bloaters is Greg Dimsey, who has been named as the club’s performance coach/video analyst.

Larter is well known in local football circles, having managed at Wroxham, Lowestoft and Kirkley & Pakefield. He left his role as Gorleston manager soon after the season started.

Yarmouth boss Rob McCombe said: “Stewart was a stand-out candidate, and from our very first conversation I knew he would be perfect for the club. I love his humility and drive and his ambition and aims match ours. He will provide excellent experience to add to the environment we are building, and makes us stronger in all areas.”

Great Yarmouth finished the now defunct Thurlow Nunn First Divisions North season in 10th position, having been relegated from the Premier Division in 2019.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

Police Stock Images

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore
Drive 24