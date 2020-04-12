Great Yarmouth Town appoint experienced Stewart Larter as assistant boss

Stewart Larter has joined Great Yarmouth Town Picture: David Hardy Archant

Stewart Larter has joined Great Yarmouth Town as assistant manager – having started the season in charge of arch-rivals Gorleston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Also joining the Bloaters is Greg Dimsey, who has been named as the club’s performance coach/video analyst.

Larter is well known in local football circles, having managed at Wroxham, Lowestoft and Kirkley & Pakefield. He left his role as Gorleston manager soon after the season started.

Yarmouth boss Rob McCombe said: “Stewart was a stand-out candidate, and from our very first conversation I knew he would be perfect for the club. I love his humility and drive and his ambition and aims match ours. He will provide excellent experience to add to the environment we are building, and makes us stronger in all areas.”

Great Yarmouth finished the now defunct Thurlow Nunn First Divisions North season in 10th position, having been relegated from the Premier Division in 2019.