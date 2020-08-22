Linnets go down in pre-season opener
PUBLISHED: 19:53 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 22 August 2020
King’s Lynn Town opened their pre-season campaign with defeat at Stowmarket Town on Saturday.
A 10th-minute goal settled the issue, but it was all about shaking off cobwebs for the Linnets who had seen their scheduled summer opener at Bishop’s Stortford seven days earlier scrapped because of a waterlogged pitch.
Culervhouse chose to field two different teams for each half - the strength of each proving he has just about two players for every position. The only outfield player to start both halves was new signing Tai Fleming, who was later replaced by Luke Johnson, the young striker returning to the fray and looking comfortable alongside Chris Smith in defence.
The first-half team were rather more sluggish than the second-half line-up, which showed more attacking intent, had two goals disallowed, and generally surrounded the home goal without being able to break through the ranks of yellow shirts.
There was a scare midway through the first half when striker Adam Marriott looked to be struggling with an ankle injury, but he managed to shrug it off.
The second half saw Michael Gash and Dayle Southwell providing the attacking intent - both saw efforts ruled out – but Culverhouse will want his players to up the tempo when they head to Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night. Simon Power and Jamar Loza were both missing because of injury at Stowmarket, although Power could be available for Rushden, while on-loan keeper Archie Mair is away with parent club Norwich City next week in Germany.
King’s Lynn (first half): Street, Jones, McAuley, Fleming, Raspberry, Johnson, Clunan, Richards, Hawkins, Marriott, Henderson.
Second half: Street, Barrows, Smith, Fleming, Brown, Carey, Jarvis, Kelly, Gascoigne, Gash, Southwell.
