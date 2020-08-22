Search

Linnets go down in pre-season opener

PUBLISHED: 19:53 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 22 August 2020

Lynn subs warming up at half-time. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town opened their pre-season campaign with defeat at Stowmarket Town on Saturday.

Ian Culverhouse speaking to his players at half-time. Picture: Ian Burt

A 10th-minute goal settled the issue, but it was all about shaking off cobwebs for the Linnets who had seen their scheduled summer opener at Bishop’s Stortford seven days earlier scrapped because of a waterlogged pitch.

Culervhouse chose to field two different teams for each half - the strength of each proving he has just about two players for every position. The only outfield player to start both halves was new signing Tai Fleming, who was later replaced by Luke Johnson, the young striker returning to the fray and looking comfortable alongside Chris Smith in defence.

The first-half team were rather more sluggish than the second-half line-up, which showed more attacking intent, had two goals disallowed, and generally surrounded the home goal without being able to break through the ranks of yellow shirts.

There was a scare midway through the first half when striker Adam Marriott looked to be struggling with an ankle injury, but he managed to shrug it off.

Aaron Jones on the ball. Picture: Ian Burt

The second half saw Michael Gash and Dayle Southwell providing the attacking intent - both saw efforts ruled out – but Culverhouse will want his players to up the tempo when they head to Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night. Simon Power and Jamar Loza were both missing because of injury at Stowmarket, although Power could be available for Rushden, while on-loan keeper Archie Mair is away with parent club Norwich City next week in Germany.

King’s Lynn (first half): Street, Jones, McAuley, Fleming, Raspberry, Johnson, Clunan, Richards, Hawkins, Marriott, Henderson.

Second half: Street, Barrows, Smith, Fleming, Brown, Carey, Jarvis, Kelly, Gascoigne, Gash, Southwell.

Ryan Hawkins draws a foul from his marker. Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Hawkins drives forward. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn's Luke Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn hotshot Adam Marriott watched by former Linnet, Craig Parker. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash went close with this header. Picture: Ian Burt

Sonny Carey in the thick of the action. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn's Luke Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

