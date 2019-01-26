Live match coverage: King’s Lynn Town at St Ives

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Ian Culverhouse will be looking for a reaction from his players when they head to St Ives on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets were beaten 3-0 at Hitchin on Wednesday after a run of 19 games unbeaten.

It was Culverhouse’s first league defeat since returning to The Walks as manager in November.

Lynn go into the game fourth in the Southern Premier Central table, while St Ives are 12th.

There will be a question mark over left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy, who missed the midweek defeat because of injury, and centre-back Ryan Fryatt, who was absent through illness.

Chris Lakey will be there, bringing you the early team news and bulletins throughout the game.

Live coverage will start around 1.30pm.