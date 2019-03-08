'He ticks a lot of boxes and has a lovely attitude' - Posh boss purrs over Blake-Tracy capture

Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined League One Peterborough United Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hailed Frazer Blake-Tracy as a "modern day full back" after Posh confirmed the signing of the defender on a two-year deal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blake-Tracy was a key part of the Linnets' Evo-Stik Southern Premier promotion winning side and has been on Ferguson's radar for some time having spent some time on trial at London Road last season.

"The left back area was one of concern because when I came into the building the two players in that position were loan players," Ferguson told the club's official website. "We had to make at least one signing on a permanent basis in that position.

"We have looked at Frazer, he is a local lad in terms of where he has been playing and we brought him in for a few days so we could take a closer look at him. He did very well, we have kept tabs on his progress and I am delighted we have got him into the club.

You may also want to watch:

"He is 23-years-old, a bit of a late developer but still young, he is a good size, a good athlete, has a good left-back and he has a lot of potential. He is a modern day full-back, he can get up and down and that is key to how I want to play. He can also operate as a left wing-back or as a third centre back on the left.

"He ticks a lot of boxes, has a lovely attitude and any player that we sign in the summer I will have met face to face and had meetings with and made sure they are exactly what I want to bring into the building and I think that is as important as anything else," Ferguson said.

Blake-Tracy, who moves to the ABAX Stadium for an undisclosed fee, attracted the interest of both Tranmere and Stevenage but the former Dereham and Lowestoft man feels Posh is a great chance for him to make the breakthrough into the Football League.

"I have enjoyed my time at King's Lynn and it was a great way to end my chapter there by helping them get promoted," he said. "I feel it is the right time now.

"I was made to feel very welcome when I came into the club and am looking forward to coming back in pre-season and meeting the lads again. It is a good opportunity for me at a club that has given players from non-league and opportunity before. It is up to me now to work hard and try and take that opportunity."