Search

Advanced search

OFF! King's Lynn Town v Southport postponed

PUBLISHED: 10:19 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 29 February 2020

King's Lynn Town v Southport has been postponed Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town v Southport has been postponed Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

Two big games in Norfolk have been postponed because of the bad weather.

King's Lynn Town's game against Southport on Saturday is off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The club made the announcement at 10am following a pitch inspection at The Walks.

Club owner Stephen Cleeve wrote on twitter: "Despite the best efforts of the groundsman who has been at the ground since 7am today's match is OFF. There are one or two patches in the usual spots - it's very close but in everyone's interests we need to make a quick decision."

It means yet another postponement for Ian Culverhouse's promotion chasers, who played just twice in the month of February.

Dereham Town's home game against Grays in BetVictor North is also off.

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

OFF! King’s Lynn Town v Southport postponed

King's Lynn Town v Southport has been postponed Picture: Chris Lakey

Coastal pub praised for ‘culinary excellence’

The Chequers at Thornham, which has been awarded two AA rosettes Picture: Google

Chefs taking over historic pub plan to get rid of its ‘unwelcoming vibe’

What are chefs Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman hoping to do at Micawbers? Pic: Archant

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24