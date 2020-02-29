OFF! King's Lynn Town v Southport postponed

King's Lynn Town v Southport has been postponed Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

Two big games in Norfolk have been postponed because of the bad weather.

King's Lynn Town's game against Southport on Saturday is off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The club made the announcement at 10am following a pitch inspection at The Walks.

Club owner Stephen Cleeve wrote on twitter: "Despite the best efforts of the groundsman who has been at the ground since 7am today's match is OFF. There are one or two patches in the usual spots - it's very close but in everyone's interests we need to make a quick decision."

It means yet another postponement for Ian Culverhouse's promotion chasers, who played just twice in the month of February.

Dereham Town's home game against Grays in BetVictor North is also off.